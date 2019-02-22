Jordyn Woods’ Plan To Win Back BFF Kylie Jenner & Earn Khloe Kardashian’s Forgiveness

Jordyn Woods committed the ultimate KarJenner betrayal by allegedly hooking up with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson. We’ve got details on how she plans to win BFF Kylie Jenner’s forgiveness.

Jordyn Woods has been shunned by the Kardashian-Jenner clan after Kylie Jenner‘s longtime BFF brutally betrayed Khoe Kardashian by fooling around with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, at a LA house party on Feb. 17. She’s since moved out of Kylie’s guest house and has been unfollowed by the famous sisters on social media. But Jordyn, 21, hopes to one day repair her once super tight relationship with the KarJenners. “As soon everyone stops talking about it, and emotions cool down, Jordyn is hoping that she, Khloe and Kylie will have a sit down, heart to heart conversation about everything. Kylie and Jordyn will be OK, but Jordyn will probably never fully recover from this with the rest of the family. Trust was broken and Jordyn will not be as tight with the rest of the family after this,” a source close to Jordyn and the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Kylie and Jordyn have been best friends since high school. They were practically like sisters until Jordyn cheated with Khloe’s man. They’ve gone on countless trips together, collaborated on a line for Kylie’s cosmetics company and Jordyn was Kylie’s closest confidante. She hopes one day they can get that tight friendship repaired. “While Kylie may forgive Jordyn one day soon and bring her back into her life, Jordyn will never again be invited to the kids birthday parties or be as close as she was prior to this mess. Jordyn’s trust and place in the family has been damaged and she will have to repair that, which will take some time,” our insider continues.

Khloe’s ride or die BFF Malika Haqq, 35, and sister Kim, 38, have been savagely trolling Jordyn on social media. They’re not letting her forget that she broke the Good American jeans founder’s heart by hooking up with the father of hers 10-month-old daughter True Thompson. “The situation between Jordyn and Tristan has been made a lot bigger deal because Kim and Malika are blowing it up to a be bigger deal. Khloe is more interested in healing and moving forward from the mess while Kim and Malika will not let it go as easily. Kim and Malika are stirring the pot while Khloe, Kylie and Jordyn are handling it more maturely. Khloe and Kylie may be quicker to forgive Jordyn, while Kim does not want to forget what just happened,” our source adds.