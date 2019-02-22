Jordyn Woods spoke out for the first time about her alleged cheating with Tristan Thompson and kept it short and sweet. And, well, ‘it’s been real.’ Watch this vid to find out what else she said!

It’s been real, y’all. Jordyn Woods finally spoke out about that situation — allegedly fooling around with Khloe Kardashian‘s man Tristan Thompson. Kylie Jenner‘s (ex) best friend referenced the scandal during an event for her Eylure eyelash collection, held at E.P. & L.P. in West Hollywood on February 21, telling the guests at the party, “I just want to thank everyone who’s been supporting me throughout this entire situation. It’s been real.” And that’s the tea!

Jordyn went from being Kylie’s BFF to the KarJenner’s persona non grata after she allegedly got handsy with Tristan at an LA house party on February 17. It was such an incredible betrayal to the family who treated her as one of their own, and especially to Khloe by getting with the father of her 10-month-old daughter True Thompson. Jordyn and Kylie were so close that the 21-year-old lived in the cosmetics mogul’s guest house on her Hidden Hills estate. She reportedly packed her bags and moved out following the February 19 bombshell reports that she and Khloe’s baby daddy were all over each other at a party.

She had to have known full well what a complete betrayal it was to Koko and the whole Kardashian-Jenner family. Khloe had even left a sweet note on one of Jordyn’s Instagram posts just hours before she allegedly stabbed the mother of one in the back by hooking up her baby daddy. Both Tristan and Jordyn are pretty much dead to the KarJenners after causing Khloe so much heartbreak and pain. Kim Kardashian unfollowed both of them on Instagram on Feb. 20, erasing the two from the elite 120 people she follows. Kendall Jenner then quickly did the same thing a few hours later. Khloe’s BFF Malika Haqq has been coming for Jordyn online, commenting about her in several posts.

One person posted an IG meme of Kylie’s one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster giving a sassy “see ya” wave and wrote “Stormi in Calabasas waiting for Jordyn to pack her sh*t and get out of Kylie’s house like.” Malika then came with the epic shade by borrowing a line from Chris Brown‘s 2014 song “Loyal, that’s been widely used for disses ever since. She wrote in the comments of the post “These hoes ain’t loyal,” showing she was furious with Jordyn betraying Khloe. The Good American jeans founder has since reportedly kicked Tristan to the curb for good and Jordyn has been banished from KarJennerland so it just leaves fans wondering, WHAT were the two of them thinking by getting together? Just look at all of the pain it has caused everyone involved.