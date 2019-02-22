Gisele looked like an angel in a white gown by Stella McCartney at a gala in L.A. on Feb. 21. See photos of more of the best dressed celebrities this week below!

Gisele Bundchen, 38, proved why she is one of the highest paid models in the world as she posed on the carpet at the Hollywood for Science Gala in Los Angeles on Feb. 21. She floated down the carpet like an angel in a white Stella McCartney dress. She was glowing! She paired the dress with Nicholas Kirkwood’s Penelope Pearl Sandal in Gold Lurex. Another ravishing star in white at that event was Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes, who wore a cool cut-out one-shoulder look.

At the same event, Nina Dobrev wore a low cut navy Cushnie dress. The look was their Sleeveless Navy V Neck Light Power Viscose Column Gown with Tonal Zebra Paillette Detail from their Pre-Fall 2019 collection. Madison Beer was daring in a sheer, sparkly gown at the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London on Feb. 20. Also at the BRITs, Suki Waterhouse wore a romantic and flirty Rami Kadi gown. She looked like a princess!

Zendaya was ravishing in red as it was announced that she is the new face of Lancome! Gorgeous! Khloe Kardashian is struggling with some turmoil in her personal life, but looked sexy and cool at the PrettyLittleThing office opening party in Los Angeles on Feb. 20, wearing black leather pants and a cropped sweater.

Salma Hayek looked like royalty wearing purple to the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 20. See more gorgeous looks from this week in the gallery attached above!