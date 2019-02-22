Jordyn Woods Looks For Job At Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR After Tristan Thompson Scandal

Should we expect to see Jordyn Woods on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ soon? We’ve learned exclusively from an eyewitness that the Kardashian-Jenner ex-BFF was seen turning in a resume at SUR!

Things are rough right now for Jordyn Woods! The same night she had a launch party for her Eylure eyelash collection, she was spotted handing in her resume at SUR! Yes, an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jordyn was at Lisa Vanderpump‘s famed West Hollywood restaurant looking for a job on February 21 — not having dinner. Her visit to SUR was also confirmed by Vanderpump Rules star (and SUR employee), James Kennedy, on Twitter. Keep in mind, though, that James is a jokester, and his fans think he’s pulling their legs. He was also in Arizona last night for a DJ gig. Of course, one of his friends at the restaurant could have told him about the sighting!

For anyone wondering how she could have hit up two Hollywood hotspots in one night, SUR is an 11 minute walk from E.P. & L.P., the swanky restaurant where Jordyn held her Eylure event. Speaking of that shindig… Jordyn actually broke her silence about the Tristan Thompson scandal! Just days after news broke that Jordyn allegedly fooled around with Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend, she told her audience that, “it’s been real.” That does not sound good, does it?

Jordyn is accused of getting handsy with Tristan at a house party on February 17, while the Cavaliers player was in town from Cleveland to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Khloe and their daughter, True Thompson. Jordyn’s now ostracized from the Kardashian/Jenner clan, naturally. She was seen moving out of Kylie’s guest house, and the Kylie Lip Kits named after her are now half priced. Way to hit where it hurts!

WAIT! @jordynwoods is at SUR right now handing in her resume 😂 I’m dead — James Kennedy (@itsjameskennedy) February 22, 2019

Khloe and Kylie’s other sisters aren’t having it, either. Kim Kardashian unfollowed both Tristan and Jordyn on social, and called out the haters criticizing Khloe for attending an event during the scandal. Kendall Jenner hit the “unfollow” button, too. Jordyn’s trying to make amends with the family, but it’s just not happening right now. Jordyn, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, has been calling both Kylie and Khloe “nonstop” to beg for forgiveness.