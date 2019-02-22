Breaking News
Danielle Jonas Claps Back At Fans Who Think She Dissed Sister-In-Law Priyanka Chopra: She’s ‘Lovely’

Danielle Jonas set the record straight! In a birthday post for Sophie Turner, Danielle said there’s no bad blood between her and Priyanka!

Danielle Jonas, 32, shared a sweet birthday message for her future sister-in-law Sophie Turner, 23, on Feb. 21, but things turned sour when Danielle had to defend herself yet again from people thinking there’s beef between her and other sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 36. Danielle clarified that she didn’t mean to throw any shade toward Priyanka by not posting a picture with her as well, she was just wishing Sophie a happy birthday!

“Nope no shade about Priyanka,” Danielle said in response to a fan on Instagram who implied that Danielle was being sassy to her sister-in-law Priyanka, according to Us Weekly. “It’s just Sophie’s birthday so I wanted to say happy birthday. I think everyone should stop with thinking that we don’t like Priyanka she is lovely. [I am] so over people trying to make a problem.” Maybe people didn’t read Danielle’s comment and assumed she didn’t include Priyanka intentionally for no reason – but obviously, that wasn’t the case!

People have been speculating that Danielle and Priyanka don’t get along – but it just seems like since Priyanka and Sophie are both actresses, they have much more in common and bond over that! Danielle’s lovely message to Sophie read, “happy birthday @sophiet,” she said. “My girls and I are so blessed to have you in our lives, they can’t get enough of their aunt sophie! You deserve the world and i hope you’re having an amazing birthday! love you ❤️.” Danielle must have been referencing her two daughters when she said “my girls” – Danielle and husband Kevin Jonas, 31, have two daughters: Alena Rose, 4, and Valentina Angelina, 2.

We’re relieved that Danielle cleared the air. Surely, she doesn’t want people to think she doesn’t get along with her sister-in-law, and honestly? They don’t have to be close, and if she says things are good between them, then we buy it! Plus, she clearly “left out” Priyanka since it was a birthday post just for Sophie. But we hope Sophie enjoyed her birthday, and that the Jonas sisters can celebrate together at one point or another!