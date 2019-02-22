Too cute! Miles Legend attempted to say ‘Dada’ in a new video posted by mom Chrissy Teigen! See the adorable clip inside.

Be still our fragile, fragile hearts! Chrissy Teigen, 33, posted a new video of eight-month-old son Miles Theodore, and we can’t stop squealing over the cuteness. In addition to being 40-year-old dad John Legend’s near twin, Miles is truly just a daddy’s boy at heart! The adorable John look-alike attempted to say “Dada” in a new video posted by his mom, and our hearts are bursting at the cuteness!

In the video, little Miles was seen bouncing around in his onesie, while Chrissy repeatedly said to him, “Say dada,” to get him to repeat the word back to him. How sweet would it be if that was one of his first words?! Especially since Miles looks exactly like his father.

Miles responded to Chrissy’s requests by repeatedly gurgling and smiling. You’ve got this, Miles! We believe in you! Chrissy laughed and said “aw” while her son funnily struggled to get the word out. “YAAAAAAAAS so close,” Chrissy captioned the sweet video.

Chrissy, of course, has been sharing photos of little Miles since he was born. We’ve seen him taking baths in the tub, wearing his helmet for his “adorable slightly misshapen head,” and sitting on a couch in a too-big-for-him suit. John has even made note of his son’s striking similarity to him, commenting on one of Chrissy’s pics, “He is me!” We 100% agree John, and think Miles is the perfect addition to the family with two-year-old Luna, too!

Luna has gotten her own videos on Chrissy’s Instagram showing off her skills, as well! Chrissy shared a clip of Luna reading right before she posted the clip of Miles! “Who’s that?” Chrissy pointed to the book. “I don’t know,” Luna said in the clip. “That’s [civil rights activist] Maya Angelou,” Chrissy said, while pointing at the book. Luna repeated the name a few times, showing off her speaking knowledge! Luna also repeated Ella Fitzgerald’s name after her mom, too!

We’re looking forward to more videos of Miles and Luna in the future, and we can’t wait until Miles is talking and saying more words, not just “dada” – or at least trying to!