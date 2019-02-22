Cardi B Looks Exactly Like Jessica Rabbit In Sparkly Red Dress & Fans Are Living For It

Does this make Offset Roger Rabbits? Cardi B stunned in a glitzy red gown that accentuated her hourglass figure, making everyone comment one name: Jessica Rabbit! See her turn into a retro icon.

We have a new song suggestion for Cardi B, 26, to remix: “Why Don’t You Do Right.” It’s the famous song Jessica Rabbit performed to in the 1988 film Who Framed Roger Rabbit, while wearing a sparky red evening gown — almost identical to the one Cardi wore for the album release party of Offset’s debut record, Father of 4, on Jan. 21! Cardi’s red party gown, designed by Yousef Aljasmi, packed on just as many sparkles and highlighted her amazing hip-to-waist ratio. But instead of red hair, the “Money” rapper rocked black tresses in pinup curls. Cardi shared her retro look to Instagram after the festivities — see it below!

Fans also pointed out Cardi’s likeness of the “toon” character, who was supposed to be a resident of Los Angeles in 1947. “Jessica rabbit!!!!!😍😍💋,” one fan wrote, and another added, “Looking like the Dominican Jessica Rabbit! 👌🏼👌🏼🔥🔥🔥🔥.” A third fan was so in awe, the user commented, “The real Jessica rabbit 🤤❤️😍.” It was nothing but heart and fire emojis in Cardi’s Instagram comments section! The rapper herself captioned the photo, “She told me don’t lose me …. ” It was a wink at her husband’s new track slash apology song after their split, “Don’t Lose Me.” Listen to it here.

But Cardi didn’t only get a reference in Offset’s debut album. She also landed a feature in track No. 12, “Clout,” and it goes just as hard as her beat in “Bodak Yellow.” Cardi happily demonstrated at the album release party in Atlanta, as she rapped along to her verse in her glitzy ruby gown! Once again, we’re having flashbacks to Mrs. Rabbit’s time on stage.

On a side note, we must say that Cardi’s looking amazing after giving birth to her and Offset’s daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, seven months ago. And we’re especially delighted to see the parents partying together once again, after Cardi announced their split on Dec. 5, 2018. The couple is on the mend, after Offset was accused of trying to plan a threesome with Summer Bunni and Cuban Doll while Cardi was still pregnant (this has never been confirmed). The Migos member told Esquire, “It’s been good. We’re being more open to each other, raising our baby and taking things slowly.” The interview was published on Feb. 21, and they’ve been a united front in recent weeks. That apology track was a good call, Offset.