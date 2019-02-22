Kulture just might be her dad’s #1 fan! In the hours before Offset dropped his debut solo album on Feb. 22, Cardi B shared the CUTEST video of their daughter jamming out to his music. Watch the adorable moment!

She’s a stan! Kulture Kiari Cephus, the daughter of Cardi B, 26, and Offset, 27, is just as excited about her dad’s debut solo album as the rest of us! She proved it when her famous mom posted a video to Instagram on Feb. 21, just hours before Offset dropped his new record, Father of 4. The adorable clip showed little Kulture grinning from ear-to ear while letting out the occasional giggle. In the background, Offset’s well-known song “Ric Flair Drip” was blasting as Kulture had an at-home dance party to the tune. The post’s caption said it all. “This is one my favorite songs from my daddy the other ones you’ll hear it tonight !! Go PAPA Go PAPA # Fatherof4,” the message read. How sweet!

Fans just about melted at the sight of baby Kulture rocking out to her dad’s hit song. “oh my gooood she is so soooo cute!!!” one fan commented below the pic. “Omg the queen herself😍,” another wrote, dubbing her royalty. Some even thought that Kulture looked just like her mom in the new video! “😍😍😍😍😍😍 She’s so beautiful! She looks just like you!!” one comment read. Overall, the consensus was clear: Kulture is just about the cutest thing ever!

There’s no word yet on what little Kulture thinks of her dad’s new tunes, but if she shares the opinion of his fans she’ll be flat out obsessed. Fans are already flipping for Offset’s new record which arrived in the early morning hours of Feb. 22. The 16-track album was shrouded in mystery leading up to the release, but it was well worth the wait! The record features the likes of J Cole, Gunna, CeeLo Green, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Cardi B, Quavo and Gucci Mane. The whole crew! “Told y’all Offset was gonna have the best album out of the group [Migos],” one fan tweeted after listening. That’s some high praise!

Watch Kulture jam out to her dad’s music in the video above! But, be forewarned – the video will absolutely melt your heart!