Ben Affleck Looks Like The Perfect Dad On A Cute Lunch Date With His Son & Daughter

Ben Affleck had the cutest lunch buddies on Feb. 22: his son Samuel, and daughter Seraphina! See the sweet family outing, here.

Ben Affleck, 46, celebrated the beginning of the weekend with son Samuel, 6, and daughter Seraphina, 10, on Feb. 22! The trio hit up an Amazon Books branch and enjoyed lunch in the ritzy Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. Samuel, who appeared to be engaged in either a handheld game console or Ben’s cell phone, sat on his dad’s lap at the lunch table. Seraphina smiled sweetly as she stood by Ben. See the cute lunch date below!

Samuel wore a Superman T-shirt for the family outing — clearly, the six year old is remaining nonpartisan after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice shown in theaters in 2016. The shirt also reminded us of how Ben isn’t resuming the role of The Dark Knight in the 2021 film, The Batman, according to Deadline. Think of it as a break for now, and not an official retirement from the role! “Ben Affleck might not be done playing Batman, if everything was up to him,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He still might play Batman in a future film in the current DC Universe because he is still the Batman of note in the timeline of the current movies.” Luckily, Batman is a recurring (masked) face outside the standalone movies — think Suicide Squad and Justice League.

As a single dad with The Batman movie off his plate, Ben has more free time to dedicate to his three kids (not pictured below is his 13-year-old daughter, Violet). Just a day before Friday’s lunch, Ben took Seraphina to grab ice cream and the duo adorably held hands! The actor’s often pictured out and about with his children, as we’ve told you he was spotted picking them up from school on Jan. 25 and Feb. 1.

Of course, mom Jennifer Garner joins in on the family fun. The Camping actress, who finalized her divorce with Ben in Oct. 2018, reunited with her ex-husband for a family of five trip to church in the Pacific Palisades on Feb. 3. Even after three years since their split, Jen and Ben excel at co-parenting!