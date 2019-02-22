Angelina Jolie Brings Shiloh, Zahara, Maddox, and Pax To Swanky Art Opening In NYC — See Kids Grown Up

They’ve grown up so fast! Angelina Jolie took four of her kids to an art opening exhibition at the MoMA in New York City! See pics of the family inside!

All glammed up for a big night on the town! Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie, 43, took kids Shiloh, 12, Zahara, 14, Maddox, 17, and Pax, 15, to the Museum of Modern Art’s opening for Prune Nourry’s Serendipity film on Feb. 21 during the museum’s Festival of International Nonfiction Film and Media. Serendipity, a first-person documentary about the artist’s breast cancer diagnosis, was probably extra touching for Angelina, who endured a preventive double mastectomy upon learning she inherited the BRCA1 gene, which put her at great risk to breast and ovarian cancer. You can see pics of Angie and her children on the Daily Mail here.

Angelina posed for photos with her four oldest children and the artist herself. Angelina rocked a black and silver glitter top which featured a deep v-neck cut. She paired it with high-waisted black straight-leg pants and black heels. She wore her hair back and a bright red lipstick for the evening.

Shiloh looked coordinated with Angelina in a black long-sleeved polo shirt, black pants, and black shoes. Zahara was stunning in a black-and-white dress, paired with combat boots, and she wore her hair in long braids. Maddox wore a white button-down top, dark blue denim jeans, and a black blazer on top, with black dress shoes. Pax looked cool in a blue sweater, black denim jeans, a black coat, and blue, black, and white sneakers. Unfortunately, Knox, 10, and Vivienne, 10, Angelina’s youngest kids, didn’t attend the film event with the rest of the family, but it looked like the rest enjoyed themselves!

They took a serious picture and a playful one, with Shiloh and Angelina holding large toy eyeballs. The family posed next to a poster of Serendipity, which showed a shirtless portrait rendering of Prune. In the poster, the exterior of one breast was shown, while the interior of the other was on display. We’re sure it was all too meaningful for Angelina to experience this with her children, and to let them in on a part of her life that she personally experienced with her own health.