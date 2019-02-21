Peter Tork: 5 Things To Know About The Monkees Bassist Who Has Sadly Died At 77

Another music legend has unfortunately passed away. Peter Tork, of The Monkees fame, died at age 77. Find out 5 things to know about the bassist inside.

The Monkees bassist Peter Tork unfortunately has passed away at the age of 77 on Feb. 21, The Washington Post reported. Check out five things below that you should know about the musician.

1. He auditioned for the band after an ad was placed in Variety. The Monkees was formed as a group from an advertisement in Variety asking for “4 Insane Boys, Ages 17-21,” per The Washington Post report. The band performed on their television show, and was a “manufactured version of The Beatles,” according to the newspaper. Peter was described as the band’s “loveably goofy supporting player,” and played the bass and keyboards for the group.

2. Peter didn’t consider The Monkees a band. “This is not a band,” Peter told The Telegraph in 2016. “It’s an entertainment operation whose function is Monkee music. It took me a while to get to grips with that but what great music it turned out to be! And what a wild and wonderful trip it has taken us on!” The band dropped its first single in 1966 and released an album as recently as Oct. 2018 – their Christmas album, Christmas Party came out in fall 2018.

3. He was a generous man to the people in his life. Following his success from The Monkees, he was quite giving with the money he accrued while in the band. “I gave a lot of money away to friends, on the theory that it would come back to me in the long run,” he told People.

4. After Peter left the band, he pursued a career in academia. “I’m doing something important,” Peter told People about his teaching career, in which he taught english, philosophy, math, drama, and band. “I never do anything less than important.” But after that, Peter would join in on reunion tours with The Monkees, going back to his music roots.

5. Peter was married four times. He was married to Jody Babb, Reine Stewart, Barbara Iannoli, and most recently, Pamela Grapes. He had three children, Hallie Elizabeth, Ivan Joseph, and Erica Marie.

Our thoughts are with Peter’s family, and we hope the music legend rests in peace.