Annie Smith: 5 Things To Know About Lil Xan’s Pregnant Fiancee

Annie Smith & Lil Xan might get married ‘secretly’ very soon! Here are five facts about the rapper’s fiancee!

Annie Smith shared the news of her engagement to Lil Xan on Valentine’s Day with her Instagram followers, just days before Lil Xan revealed that she was pregnant. Find out everything you need to know about Lil Xan’s fiancee right here!

1. She’s pregnant. While Lil Xan revealed that he was going to be a father on Feb. 17, Annie later revealed in an Instagram story how far along she was in her pregnancy, writing, “Thank you for all your love and support, angels. Our hearts are exploding with love and happiness ! This is going to be the most beautiful, exciting journey of our lives. Thank you for being a part of this! I’m not sure what I did to deserve such a wonderful husband and now a beautiful angel. I’m only 5 weeks along, but be ready for baby overload on here!”

2. She appears to be religious. She posted a picture of herself and Lil Xan snuggling on Nov. 22, writing, “God chooses people to come into your life to fulfill a purpose. your purpose in my life is to make me the best version of myself. i thank Him everyday for choosing you to be by my side in this life. you are my happiness, my most favorite person, my whole heart. thank you for sharing your life with me and allowing me to love you, always ♥️ happy thanksgiving. be thankful for everyone and everything you have in this life because it is so precious.”

3. She might be getting married to Lil Xan sooner rather than later. “He wants us to go get married secretly, Vegas or something,” Annie told Us Weekly. “Then have a little party with our family and then six months after that, have a wedding with friends and extended people … do a big party thing later down the line. We haven’t really decided, we’re very go with the flow, we might go and get married tomorrow, who knows!”

4. She and Lil Xan have been dating “officially” for five or six months, according to Annie. They began dating right around the time Lil Xan split with Noah Cyrus, which happened back in September. However, according to Annie, she and Lil Xan have been “best friends” for over two years.

5. Apparently, Lil Xan proposed to Annie while they were at home. “We have been talking about [getting engaged] forever, we always said, ‘Let’s just go and get married,’” Annie went on to tell Us Weekly. “We’re pretty unconventional, we didn’t know how to go about it. We were at home together and knew we were going to get married, but he officially proposed while we were at home and the ring is being customized by Ice Box in Atlanta right now.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Lil Xan and Annie Smith’s engagement. In the meantime, check out all of the rapper’s most recent photos in our gallery above.