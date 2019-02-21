Wendy Williams Officially Returning To Talk Show After 2-Month Hiatus: When Is Her First Day Back?

Wendy Williams is close to her 2019 daytime debut! The host will soon return to her talk show after a 2-month hiatus due to complications from her Graves’ disease, the show announced on Feb. 21! Find out the exact date she’ll be back in her purple chair!

Wendy Williams, 54, is on the mend! The daytime talk show host is slated for a big return to the small screen on March 4, The Wendy Williams Show stated in an official press release on February 21. Wendy has been on hiatus since December due to complications from her Graves’ disease diagnosis. Just before her hiatus, Wendy fractured her shoulder, and admitted that she was also tending to the injury during her time off. Read the full statement from The Wendy Williams Show below:

Note from Debmar-Mercury: Wendy Williams is an incredible talent with the most unique voice in daytime. We can’t wait to welcome her back to her iconic purple chair on the set of her show on Monday, March 4th. We so appreciate all of the guest hosts and panelists who filled in for Wendy during this time. These people are, and always will be, true family to the show. And we want to thank all of the loyal and supportive fans who have been with us for 10 years now. And of course, we thank our station and business partners, who stepped up in such a supportive way.

Note from Wendy Williams: Salute to Debmar-Mercury for believing from the start and thanks to my staff for tirelessly holding it down for me. The Wendy Williams show will air repeat episodes the week of February 25th and will return with original episodes starting on Monday, March 4th.

As HollywoodLife previously reported, The Wendy Williams Show has been renewed through 2020, despite the host’s continued health issues and subsequent hiatus. The network has stood behind Wendy throughout her health complications, and we heard that she’s confident in her position.

“Wendy is confident that she is irreplaceable on her own show, no one can do what she does as well,” a source close to the daytime host told us. “She is excited and looking forward to returning as soon as possible.”

During Wendy’s hiatus, the show aired repeat episodes during the week of January 21, and then produced new, original episodes with a variety of hosts including Don Lemon, Heather McDonald, Ashleigh Banfield, Ali Wentworth and Mario Cantone. Following that, a slew of Wendy’s friends dropped in to co-host numerous episodes including, Nick Cannon, Jason Biggs, Sherri Shepherd and Jerry O’Connell.