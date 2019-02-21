Teresa Giudice Caught ‘Liking’ Hot Pics Of Blake Schreck On IG Months Before Their Miami PDA Pics

We dug into Teresa Giudice’s Instagram history, and followed a trail of ‘likes’ on Blake Schreck’s pictures dating all the way back to May 2018! That was nearly a year before their Miami trip.

The likes don’t lie! We discovered that Teresa Giudice, 46 — who’s still married to Joe Giudice, 46 as he faces deportation — has been “liking” mystery man Blake Schreck’s Instagram posts months before pictures of them holding hands in Miami surfaced on Feb. 20. Teresa’s relationship with the NYU grad student and realtor, who’s two decades her junior, remains unclear. She first liked a picture of Blake’s on May 4, 2018, and has been double tapping a steady stream of posts since — she most recently “hearted” the young stud’s picture on Jan. 27 of this year. Important side note: many of these pictures were shirtless selfies! You can see examples of her “likes” below (as Blake’s account is now private, we can not show full screenshots).

Teresa and Blake’s Instagram feeds even coordinated at one point, as both shared “Hump Day” posts on a camel one week apart. Teresa shared her picture from a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Jan. 30, while Blake shared his memento from a Dubai getaway on Fen 6. Whether or not that was a coincidence, this wasn’t by chance: Blake posted a now-deleted picture with Teresa and pals in Long Branch, New Jersey (his home state) in Aug. 2018, according to Radar Online. Here’s what’s even more interesting: Teresa’s new guy friend follows her daughter Gia, 18, her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga, in addition to Teresa’s cousin, Kathy Wakile. None of them follow him back when we checked on Feb. 21.

Teresa and Blake spent their President’s Day weekend in Miami, where they reportedly dined, partied and hit up the beach together, according to Radar Online — you can see photos of their outings, here. They were pictured holding hands after attending a charity event together on Feb. 16, and were pictured leaving a condo (where Teresa was allegedly staying) on Feb. 17-18. But it wasn’t the first time they let loose with one another, as Teresa was reportedly “aggressively flirting with and perusing” the grad student at Big Pink in Miami on New Year’s Eve 2018, a source told Us Weekly. Teresa’s lawyer, James Leonard Jr., shot down cheating rumors by assuring the outing was “a night out with friends” and “nothing more than that” at the time.

Amid the interesting Instagram and Miami activity, Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa, confirmed that Teresa and Joe are still together to DailyMailTV on Feb. 20, while promoting the three-part reunion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Joe is currently wrapping up a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud charges, and is set to be released in 2019. He faces a deportation order to Italy afterwards, and it’s yet to be revealed if Joe’s appeal has been approved. But Teresa isn’t planning on following her husband across the pond. “Teresa is confident that staying in the United States is what’s best for her and her daughters at this time,” a source had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Jan. 2019.