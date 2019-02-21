Sarah Hyland Wants Khloe Kardashian To Be The Next ‘Bachelorette’ & Fans Are So Behind This Idea

Following Khloe Kardashian’s latest heartbreak with baby daddy Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on her again, Sarah Hyland thinks her best chance at finding love would be as the next ‘Bachelorette.’

Khloe Kardashian has had her heart broken by three NBA stars now, and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland thinks it’s time she expand her dating horizons. The 28-year-old beauty thinks the mother of one would be perfect as the next Bachelorette. Series creator and Executive Producer Mike Fleiss put out a question to Bachelor Nation via Twitter on Feb. 18, asking “Now who do you think should be our next # TheBachelorette?” While many fans answered Hannah B, the very next day Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal broke, where he allegedly betrayed Khloe and hooked up with Kylie Jenner‘s now ex-BFF Jordyn Woods at a LA house party on Feb. 17. Now Sarah and other fans are rooting for Khloe to be the next woman to hand out roses to potential husbands.

On Feb. 20, The Betchelor Podcast tweeted back at Mike’s original question and suggested Khloe be the next Bachelorette. Sarah is completely on board with the idea, as she added a screen grab of the tweet to her Instagram stories with “THIS” written in big bold lettering. Even better? Mike actually responded that Koko is “very much in contention” for the gig and Sarah took a screen grab of that and wrote “Wow!” in her IG stories.

Of course Sarah knows it’s totally possible to find true love with one of the show’s contestants. She’s been dating Wells Adams, 34, for over a year now. He was one of Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher’s cast-offs in season 12 of the show. He later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise in season three and briefly dated Ashley Iaconetti on the show before going home in week six. Then he found the real deal in love with the sitcom actress.

Fans are completely on board with Khloe being the next Bachelorette. One person tweeted back “Yes, please! I love Khloe and she deserves love so very, very much. She is comical and has such a great heart, but also pulls no punches. Line up the men! NO boys allowed!” Another wrote “Imagine when she takes them home to meet the family!!” One person commented “Yes get on it she deserves a good man that isn’t gonna cheat on her.” Another person agreed and even used her jeans brand in a cute pun, responding “Yes!! Love her!! She so deserves to find love outside of the NBA and Hollywood Arena’s! A nice successful, ‘Good American’ man! See what I did there, lol.”