How To Get Your Body Back After Having A Baby Like Khloe Kardashian & Cardi B

Hot mom alert! It seems like so many celebs bounce back quickly after baby, but for the rest of us, it takes hard work. We enlisted an ER doctor and former Army Ranger for some mom-friendly moves to get you back in shape.

Cardi B, 26, looks amazing after having baby Kulture less than 8 months ago, in July of 2018. Cardi B has actually said her busy life as a new, working mom is making her lose too much weight and that she wants her curves back. She said on social media that her weight loss was making her “depressed.” For many of us, though, losing that baby weight can be a major challenge. Getting everything tight and toned after baby takes time, so remember it took nine months to put on the weight, and it could take that long, or much longer, to get it off.

We enlisted the help of Dr. Jedidiah Ballard, who is an ER doctor, and former Army Ranger, to demonstrate some moves for new moms. Watch his video below, which is three workouts. It’s filled with moves you can do at home. There are fast, full-body movements that are easy to do without a trainer or any equipment. See the three-day a week workout below:

Of course, with any fitness plan, especially while pregnant or after giving birth, check with your doctor. The general rule of thumb is to wait six weeks postpartum before starting an exercise routine, but again, check with your doctor — you may have to wait longer if you had any complications or a c-section. Take it slow and listen to your body!