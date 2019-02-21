Offset Reveals The No. 1 Thing He’s Working On In Marriage to Cardi B After She Took Him Back

Love might not be completely dead. Cardi B has given Offset another chance after their brief split, and the Migos rapper has revealed the key issue they’re working on to make their marriage work.

While Lady Gaga has called things off with Christian Carino and Khloe Kardashian has kicked Tristan Thompson to the curve, the love between Offset, 27, and Cardi B, 26, continues on. The two briefly split at the end of 2018, but they were back together at the Grammys. Offset even gave Esquire an update on their relationship, while clueing the publication in what he and Cardi are doing to patch things up. “It’s been good. We’re being more open to each other, raising our baby and taking things slowly.”

That seems rather reasonable from the “Bad and Boujee” rapper. When Offset spoke to Esquire (the interview was published on Feb. 21) he and Cardi were still separated, and it was a “sensitive topic” during the chat. The couple had parted after Offset was accused of cheating yet again, with allegations of trying to plan a threesome with Summer Bunni and Cuban Doll driving a wedge between him and Cardi (he has denied the allegations.) It seems the “Bodak Yellow” rapper had a change of heart because her husband was by her side when she won Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammys.

“She feels he’s doing everything in his power to get their family back together for good, which is why she wanted to arrive with [Offset] and sit with him at the Grammys,” a source close to the rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. While Offset went overboard with lavish gifts in attempts to win Cardi back, the insider said it was not so much his words/gifts, but his actions that did it. “It’s the fact that he has been trying so hard to be with her…Offset loves Cardi and Cardi loves Offset and truly believes that their love is a one in a million kind of love.”

It seems being open is working. While the couple attended Dan Bilzerian’s Valentine’s Day part in Bel-Air on Feb. 13, the couple was all over each other. Cardi flashed a massive diamond on her finger on the red carpet (the first time she was spotted wearing it since the split.) Inside the party, she and Offset were all smiles, especially when she started grinding on him during a performance of “No Limit.” See? That’s the power of communication for ya.