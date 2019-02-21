Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty: How He’s Winning Over Her Friends After Initial Concerns About Him

To say people were worried when Nicki Minaj started dating Kenneth Petty is an understatement. Despite this concern, their love has preserved and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned how Kenneth has proven himself to Nicki’s friends.

It’s been a few months since Nicki Minaj, 36, made her relationship with Kenneth Petty, 40, Instagram official, much to the chagrin of all the Barbz out there. Kenneth’s past is checkered, to say the least, as he’s done jail time for manslaughter and was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in 1995 (and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.) “When Nicki and Kenneth first got together there was a lot of backlash,” a Nicki source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, which is quite the understatement. “No one really knew what to think of him and a lot of people in Nicki’s life were worried.

“But Nicki wasn’t fazed,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “She knew she wanted to be with him and didn’t care what anyone had to say.” It seems that Nicki’s faith in her new man paid off. “Now, everyone in her life is starting to come around, Kenneth is winning everyone over. The way he treats Nicki, the way he looks at her — it’s obvious how much he loves her. And he’s so protective. She has plenty of security but when they’re out in public together Kenneth acts like her own personal bodyguard. He’d take a bullet for her, he’s a hundred percent devoted to Nicki.”

Nicki also feels the same way about her boyfriend. She revealed just how much Kenneth makes her happy on the Feb. 2 episode of Queen Radio. “I’ve known [Kenneth] since I was 14,” the “Hard White” rapper said. “There’s a different level of passion and friendship with him.” Nicki said that this relationship is more than just a physical thing, as she said there’s “a different level of nurturing…he always knows what to say to make me feel empowered.”

With Nicki feeling loved and her friends feeling better about their relationship, what’s next for these two? Perhaps a baby? Nicki posted a clip of a cuddle session with her bae on Feb. 16. Kenneth’s hands went down to Nicki’s stomach, prompting her to ask him if he wishes “there was something inside of there?” “There will be,” he muttered back. Wait, Kenneth wants to have a baby with Nicki? That seemed to be news to Nicki, who rolled her eyes after laughing off the notion of putting a bun in her oven. Well, maybe next time, Kenneth.