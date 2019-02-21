Miley Cyrus: I Married Liam Hemsworth To ‘Redefine’ What It Means To Be ‘Queer In A Hetero Relationship’

While it looks like queer-identifying Miley Cyrus is in a ‘heterosexual’ marriage with Liam Hemsworth, she says their love is actually smashing ‘irrelevant,’ outdated concepts about love and relationships.

“The reason that people get married sometimes can be old-fashioned,” Miley Cyrus, 26, said when speaking to Vanity Fair’s Zach Baron about the rationale behind her December 2018 marriage with Liam Hemsworth, 29. While some might see a discrepancy in the free-spirited, radical Miley getting hitched, she argued otherwise. “[B]ut, I think the reason we got married isn’t old-fashioned—I actually think it’s kind of New Age. We’re redefining, to be f-cking frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship.

“A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person,” Miley told Vanity Fair. “What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever. What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level. It has nothing to do with sexuality. Relationships and partnerships in a new generation—I don’t think they have so much to do with sexuality or gender. Sex is actually a small part, and gender is a very small, almost irrelevant part of relationships.”

Miley said losing her home in Malibu changed her and Liam “more than getting married,” but the optics of her – queer-identifying celebrity – marrying a man clearly weighed on her identity, as she penned an “op-ed” that she included in her Vanity Fair profile. “Being someone who takes such pride in individuality and freedom, and being a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I’ve been inspired by redefining again what a relationship in this generation looks like. Sexuality and gender identity are completely separate from partnership. I wore a dress on my wedding day because I felt like it, I straightened my hair because I felt like it, but that doesn’t make me become some instantly “polite hetero lady.” (PS: Straight women are badass, too.) My relationship is very special to me, it is my home.”

The debut episode of Hanna Montana, as noted by the Vanity Fair profile, aired when Miley was 13, and her fans have accompanied this sometimes-turbulent journey of her self-discovery. She spoke frankly about her sexual identity with Variety in 2016, saying that for “[her] whole life, I didn’t understand my own gender and my own sexuality.”

“I always hated the word ‘bisexual,’ “ she added, “because that’s even putting me in a box. I don’t ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl…My eyes started opening in the fifth or sixth grade. My first relationship in my life was with a chick. I grew up in a very religious Southern family. The universe has always given me the power to know I’ll be OK. Even at that time, when my parents didn’t understand, I just felt that one day they are going to understand.” Considering Miley’s parents, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus were there to watch their girl get married, it’s safe to say that they support (if they don’t always understand) their daughter in all that she does.