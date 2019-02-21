Lisa Rinna called out Lisa Vanderpump’s work ethic, claiming she only filmed ‘half a season’ of ‘RHOBH’! Rinna complained that it’s ‘not a fair playing field’ on the Bravo show.

Show up to work or take a leave of absence — that’s Lisa Rinna’s motto! She’s still upset that her co-star Lisa Vanderpump, 58, supposedly only did “half of a season” of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which Rinna, 55, vented about during the Jan. 21 episode of The Jenny McCarthy Show. But Rinna’s especially peeved that Bravo’s not as worked up! “I understand that everyone’s grieving process is different and our hearts have gone out to her and we feel so deepy for Lisa Vanderpump,” Rinna said on the podcast, referring to the tragic death of LVP’s brother, Mark Vanderpump, in April 2018. “Saying that, what I’m the most disappointed about is the fact that she did not reach out to any of us. You know I’ve known Lisa a long time.” Specifically, Rinna claimed that Vanderpump didn’t hit up their cell phones for two and a half months!

Rinna just doesn’t see how it’s fair. “So the fact that Bravo took no — you know, there were no consequences — she was able to just do that,” Rinna told host Jenny McCarthy. “I think it’s a really bad example of women in the workforce.” Jenny then asked Rinna if she thinks Vanderpump is “treated differently” by the network. The British beauty is a RHOBH superstar, being one of the only two members on the cast to have starred on every season (Kyle Richards is the other). “I do,” Rinna said firmly. “And she has another show on Bravo. It’s not a fair — it’s not a fair playing field. I’m sorry, it’s not.”

Rinna pointed out that Vanderpump “shot a whole season of Vanderpump Rules” before Season 9 of RHOBH filmed. “I’m all extremely disappointed in all of them…we’re working our f***ing a**es of,” Rinna said at one point. Whew — the tension! Jenny then asked Rinna more blunty: would she fire LVP, given the power? “I think there’s a point where you have to make a choice. You know, it’s really up to her,” Rinna answered carefully, then flipped the situation on herself. “I think if the tables were turned and it were me — you know, my father passed away while I was filming the show…I think if it were me I would be fired.” Still, Rinna promised a “kicka**” and “un-believe-able” season — watch the rest of the interview below!

It sounds like Vanderpump wish she took Rinna’s advice! “I said I should probably take the year off, but Bravo kind of thought they wanted me. We talked about that,” she revealed to HollywoodLife and other media outlets after the season premiere on Feb. 12. “In hindsight, I probably shouldn’t have done it, but any way, there’s a lot of positivity that came out of it. It highlighted all of my charities and that was really fortunate to me.”