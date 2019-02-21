Kylie Jenner Slashes Price Of Jordyn Woods Makeup Collab In Half After Tristan Scandal

Kylie Cosmetics just lowered the price of the Jordy Lip Kit by half in the wake of Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson’s alleged cheating scandal!

Kylie Jenner has seemingly parted ways with her bestie Jordyn Woods after Woods allegedly made out with Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a house party, and their rift is even showing when it comes to their makeup collaboration. After news broke of Jordyn’s alleged betrayal, the price of the Jordy Lip Kit dipped from $27 to $13.50. Coincidence? Yeah, we think not — especially since Kylie might be losing her best friend (basically her other half) as a result of Jordyn and Tristan’s alleged make-out session. After the price slash, the Jordy Lip Kit sold out on Kylie Cosmetics’ website. It’s truly the end of an era.

We reported earlier how it was Khloe, not Jordyn, who ended up telling Kylie about the Tristan scandal. “Kylie heard about it from Khloé, not Jordyn,” a source told Us Weekly. The source also claimed that Khloe “confronted Jordyn” when she heard about the alleged cheating, but that Khloe and Jordyn discussed “not in person.”

Meanwhile, since news of the scandal dropped, Jordyn has reportedly moved out of Kylie’s home. “Jordyn is currently making new living arrangements and moving out,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Beyond Jordyn moving out, Kylie is torn about how to approach her friendship with her going forward. Although Kylie apparently didn’t believe that Jordyn could do such a thing when she was told about it, after contacting people who were at the party, she learned what went down, according to TMZ.

Khloe’s other sister Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to defend Khloe from haters who were throwing shade at her for attending an event in the wake of Tristan’s scandal. Kim responded, “Would you prefer she lose the money too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!!” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Tristan’s latest cheating scandal. In the meantime, check out all the photos of Jordyn and Kylie below.