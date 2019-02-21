Kylie Jenner Hides Face Behind Handbag While Out With Her Other Close Pal Amid Jordyn Woods Scandal

Kylie Jenner was spotted out for the first time since Tristan Thompson & Jordyn Woods’ alleged make-out session with another friend by her side! See Kylie hide her face here!

It’s been cold enough in Los Angeles for snow to be reported in multiple neighborhoods, but it’s not nearly as frosty as the relationship between Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods after Woods allegedly made out with Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a house party. In fact, Kylie was seen out for the first time since the scandal all bundled up with another one of her friends, Heather Sanders. In addition to her furry coat, Kylie literally shielded her face from view with her handbag as cameras snapped away. It looks like Kylie is leaning on Heather, who coincidentally looks a lot like Jordyn. Check out the photo of Kylie and Heather’s outing in Calabasas below!

We reported earlier how Kylie and Khloe are both reportedly ignoring Jordyn’s calls to apologize. “Jordyn has been trying to contact Kylie and Khloe, but the girls have not been taking her calls,” a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Jordyn is trying to make amends for the situation and feels bad. Most importantly, Jordyn wants to repair her friendship with Kylie before making any statement publicly.”

Since moving out of Kylie’s house, Jordyn has moved back in with her mom and does not want to comment about what happened between her and Tristan until more time has passed. “Jordyn does not want to talk about it right now,” our source added. “When she is done processing all of her emotions, she will be ready to talk and share her side of the story. There must be a lot she has to share, and a lot people don’t know about how it all went down.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Kylie and Jordyn in the aftermath of the cheating scandal. In the meantime, check out all of the photos of Kylie and Jordyn throughout the years in our gallery above.