Kim Kardashian Defends Khloe Against Haters Who Are Calling Her Out After Tristan Scandal

Khloe Kardashian had the opening of the Pretty Little Thing store on her calendar well ahead of baby daddy Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on her with Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods. The 34-year-old put on a brave face and kept her professional commitment and now some haters are slamming her for it. But she’s got sister Kim, 38, to come to her rescue. “If someone cheats on you publicly. Y’all going outside the next day?” one person tweeted alongside a video of Khloe ignoring all of the cheating questions and posing for photographers on Feb. 20. Kim fired back, “Would you prefer she lose the money too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!!”

So Khloe isn’t going to seek child support from Tristan? That’s what Kim seemed to imply by saying Khloe isn’t wanting anyone else to provide for her daughter. The Cleveland Cavaliers star makes $16.5 million per year in his NBA contract and can easily pay support for his 10-month-old daughter True Thompson with Khloe. But at this point after his latest cheating scandal, it seems she wants to wash her hands of him completely while raising True at home in Calabasas. After all, Kim did call her a single mom in her tweet, seeming to confirm that Khloe has broken up with Tristan for good.

The Good American jeans founder attended the Pretty Little Thing opening looking fierce, in one of their black logo sweatshirts along with tight black leather pants. She didn’t respond to any of the many questions paparazzi threw at her regarding Tristan’s latest alleged cheating scandal, posing in front of the store’s step and repeat wall while not cracking the slightest hint of a smile.

Would you prefer she lose the 💰 too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!! https://t.co/FU3VorGzqx — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 21, 2019

If someone cheats on you publicly. Y’all going outside the next day ? pic.twitter.com/M9wGZRhIcB — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blogggg) February 21, 2019

Khloe has been absolutely put through the ringer over the past few days. On Feb. 19 the story broke that Tristan and Jordyn allegedly hooked up at a private house party on Feb. 17 and were all over each other in front of other party guests. Jordyn is — or now was — Kylie’s BFF and was treated like part of the KarJenner family. It’s such an incredible betrayal from someone Khloe trusted. Koko took to her Instagram stories on Feb. 21 to break her silence about what she’s going through. “The worst pain is gettin hurt by a person you explained your pain to,” she wrote in the first story. “Somebody needs to hear this…That betrayal was your blessing!” was her next followed by, “If they ask you about me, tell them: She was the only person that loved me with honesty and I broke her.”