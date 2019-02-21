Breaking News
Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence After Tristan Scandal With Message About ‘Betrayal’

Khloe Kardashian reveals her feelings for the first time since the Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson cheating scandal with several Instagram Stories & quotes.

It’s about to go down! Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence about Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods’ relations in a number of Instagram Stories that speak about betrayal and pain. In the first, Koko shares, “The worst pain is gettin hurt by a person you explained your pain to.” The next Story says, “Somebody needs to hear this… That betrayal was your blessing!” Then, “If they ask you about me, tell them: She was the only person that loved me with honesty and I broke her.” Finally, Khloe shared a close-up image of a cartoon with a tear coming down her face. OMG.

This comes just hours after Khloe made her first public appearance at the Pretty Little Thing store opening with her BFF Malika Haqq. An attendee at the event told HollywoodLife that Khloe “seemed fine” and “If something was bothering her, you wouldn’t have known.” However, it seems that this might now be true, as Khloe’s Instagram Stories are very telling of her current mental state — she feel betrayed and incredibly hurt. Recall, news broke on Tuesday that Jordyn and Tristan were spotted together at a house party getting cozy, and Kylie Jenner‘s BFF was reportedly at the baller’s home until 7 AM the next day. “[The PDA] happened and Khloe is very hurt and disappointed by the situation,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s been through enough with Tristan — even before the baby was born. Khloé is the one sister that will turn so many blind eyes in hopes it will all work out, but she’s so done after this.” Not to mention, she is incredibly “disappointed” in her close family friend Jordyn, who was living in Kylie’s guest house at the time. She moved out late on Wednesday, HollywoodLife learned.