Jordyn Woods Didn’t Tell Kylie Jenner About Tristan Thompson Hookup: Khloe Kardashian Did

Gasp! Kylie Jenner reportedly found out about Jordyn Woods’ alleged makeout sesh with Tristan Thompson from Khloe Kardashian, and KoKo ‘confronted’ Ky’s bestie over the ‘cheating.’

Yes, it’s horrible that Jordyn Woods, 21, allegedly made out with Tristan Thompson, 27, during a house party. Yet, for Jordyn to not tell her BFF, Kylie Jenner, 21, about this indiscretion? That’s just cold. Instead of owning up to the mistake and telling Kylie before the news broke, Jordyn left that task to Ky’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, 34. “Kylie heard about it from Khloe, not Jordyn,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that KoKo also “confronted Jordyn” after she found out about the cheating, but the confrontation wasn’t in person.

Had Jordyn told Kylie herself, would that have saved her from losing her home? Probably not. On top of being BFFs (though, that’s up in the air at the moment) Kylie and Jordyn were roommates up until Feb. 20. A day after the news of Tristan’s two-timing hit the Internet, multiple sources close to the Kardashian family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Jordyn had moved out of Kylie’s Hidden Hills, CA home. “Jordyn is currently making new living arrangements and moving out,” one insider said, while another source says she’ll probably move in with her mother, Elizabeth Woods, in Calabasas.

Will Kylie and Jordyn be able to patch up their fractured friendship? Kylie is reportedly “torn” over the scandal: she has to stay loyal to her family, naturally, but Jordyn was Kylie’s ride-or-die BFF. Plus, despite her 127 million Instagram followers, Kylie doesn’t have a lot of friends, according to Us Weekly. “Honestly, [she] can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

As bad as things are for Kylie after (possibly) losing her BFF, it’s considerably worse for Khloe. She’s “both heartbroken and furious over Tristan’s behavior,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Khloe felt she “tried everything to save [their] relationship” after Tristan cheated on her the first time, the source said. Finding out that he hooked up with Jordyn – the best friend of her baby sister, mind you – left her feeling “furious” and no one could blame her. Khloe’s best friend, Malika Haqq, blasted Jordyn for being a “disloyal hoe,” and Farrah Abraham (while talking with HollywoodLife.com during our podcast) called Jordyn out for “incestual stuff.”