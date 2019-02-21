Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Are Ignoring Jordyn Woods’ Phone Calls After Tristan Hookup

Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner are not answering Jordyn Woods’ phone calls in the wake of her scandal with Tristan Thompson, a source close to the Kardashians told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are hitting the “decline” button every time that Jordyn Woods calls. After news broke that she allegedly made out with Tristan Thompson at a house party, Jordyn has been attempting to reach out to her bestie and Khloe to clear the air, a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Jordyn has been trying to contact Kylie and Khloe, but the girls have not been taking her calls,” our source told us. “Jordyn is trying to make amends for the situation and feels bad. Most importantly, Jordyn wants to repair her friendship with Kylie before making any statement publicly.”

Our Kardashian insider also claims that Khloe and Tristan were still very much together during Tristan and Jordyn’s alleged make-out session. “Khloe definitely ended things for good because of the Tristan and Jordyn hook-up,” our source went on to say. “They broke up because of Jordyn. Khloe had issues trusting Tristan, she knew he might cheat again, but the fact that it happened with Jordyn hurts the most. While things have been rocky for sometime between them, and many believed, including Jordyn, that Khloe and Tristan had broken up prior to Valentine’s day, this incident ended things for good. While things have been on the decline for a while, Jordyn hooking up with Tristan was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

While Kim Kardashian and Khloe have both spoken out in the wake of the cheating scandal, it might be a good deal of time before Jordyn is ready to share her side of the story. “Jordyn does not want to talk about it right now,” our source added. “When she is done processing all of her emotions, she will be ready to talk and share her side of the story. There must be a lot she has to share, and a lot people don’t know about how it all went down.”

Understandably, emotions are incredibly high right now for all of the Kardashians. “Everyone is crying in the family,” our source continued. “Kylie has been crying and the whole family is sad, no one knows how to go about this… No one knows how to deal with this because no one expected this to happen. They have never dealt with anything like this before.”

Since she moved out of Kylie’s home, Jordyn is reportedly devastated by the scandal. “Jordyn is now at home, crying and emotional over everything,” our source added. “She is at home with her mom, working through her emotions. She is broken up about the whole thing and at home in Calabasas and this is a really hard time for her.