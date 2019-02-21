Khloe Kardashian Wipes Recent Tristan Thompson Pics From Instagram After New Cheating Scandal

After Tristan Thompson was accused of cheating on Khloe Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, the reality star seemingly deleted recent photos of her man from her Instagram page.

Khloe Kardashian seems to be wiping Tristan Thompson from her public life. Although she still follows her ex on Instagram, she has deleted photos she posted with him in the months since last April, Daily Mail is reporting. The site says that Khloe had previously posted a vacation photo with Tristan and True Thompson back in August, but it’s no longer on her page. She also reportedly once had a photo up from Thanksgiving with her boyfriend and daughter, but that is also no longer in existence when you look at her account. Khloe currently has no photos with Tristan on her Instagram since April, aside from one group shot at the end of a lengthy gallery that was posted over the summer.

News of Khloe’s apparent Instagram purge comes after Tristan was publicly accused of cheating on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a party on Feb. 17. Tristan also reportedly got ‘flirty’ with various women at a bash on Valentine’s Day, as well, according to Daily Mail. Meanwhile, the last couples’ pic of Khloe and Tristan on the reality star’s Instagram was uploaded on April 9, which was RIGHT before the last time he was caught cheating. Just days before True’s birth, video surfaced of Tristan packing on the PDA with a woman who WASN’T Khloe. However, the 34-year-old wound up sticking it out with her man, only for this new scandal to erupt 10 months later.

Khloe has not issued a public statement on this matter. However, she did ‘like’ a tweet that called Tristan a “sick man” and referred to him and Jordyn as “terrible people” if the rumors are true. Khloe stepped out at an event for Pretty Little Thing on Feb. 20, but she simply posed for red carpet photos and did not discuss the situation in any interviews.

Immediately after the news of Tristan’s alleged cheating came out, he tweeted and VERY quickly deleted, “FAKE NEWS.” Since then, he has not released a statement. Jordyn has also stayed silent, although, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, she has moved out of Kylie’s house amidst this scandal.