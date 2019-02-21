Mark Consuelos Reveals How He Won Kelly Ripa Back After Breakup 1 Week Before Their Wedding

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are more in love than ever after 23 years of marriage, but it wasn’t always perfect! In fact, they even BROKE UP right before their wedding! Watch here to see how Mark got his lady back.

Even the most perfect love stories have some hiccups! It’s widely known that Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos eloped in May 1996, but just HOURS before the wedding…they weren’t even together! The pair went through a pre-wedding breakup one week before they tied the knot, but eventually worked things out. “She was visiting her family in South Jersey [and came back home], and we both had to meet and do an appearance on Live! With Regis & Kathie Lee,” Mark explained on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Feb.20. “We were together…and she wouldn’t talk to me. That made me go crazy. So, I followed her into Central Park. I stalked her. We went back to my place and then we got married the next day.”

From there, the rest is history, and Kelly and Mark have been happily together ever since. They also have three children together: Michael was born in June 1997, followed by Lola in June 2001, and then Joaquin in Feb. 2003. Actually, Kelly recently opened up about wishing she had a fourth child with her hubby when they had the chance. “I am regretful that we didn’t have more,” she said on an episode of Live! With Kelly & Ryan earlier this month. “When they are tiny, they’re just s adorable. And they say amazing things and I miss all of that.”

As HollywoodLife previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, these kiddos are a big reason that the pair have stayed so strong after so many years. “They honestly believe they have the best family and they have fallen in love more and more by being parents to three wonderful children,” our source said. “The bond they have with their kids has strengthened their bond as husband and wife.”