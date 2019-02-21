Jussie Smollett Under Arrest: Turns Himself Into Police After Being Indicted For Staging Hate Attack

Jussie Smollett is in big trouble. The ‘Empire’ star was placed under arrest by Chicago PD on Feb. 21 after a grand jury Indicted him on felony charges of filing a false police report over his alleged hate crime attack.

How did it come to this? Empire star Jussie Smollett is looking at up to three years in prison if found guilty of allegedly staging a hate crime attack against himself, and on Feb. 20, a Cook County, IL grand jury indicted him on felony criminal charges for Disorderly Conduct and Filing a False Police Report. He’s now under arrest, the department’s Chief Communications Officer confirmed on Feb. 21. The 36-year-old is in police custody just hours after Chicago PD officially classified him as a suspect in a criminal investigation.

Ahead of Jussie’s arrest, his attorneys Todd Pugh and Victor Henderson, released the following statement to HollywoodLife.com: “Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked. Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount an aggressive defense.” We’ve also reached out to Fox to see if there is an update on Jussie’s status on Empire, now that he’s been indicted on felony charges.

On Feb. 20, Chicago PD detectives presented their case against Jussie to a grand jury, who also heard testimony from brothers Ola and Abel Osundairo, who are police reportedly believe were hired by the actor to help stage the ‘attack.’ The brothers knew Jussie from working as extras on Empire, and one of them worked as the actor’s personal trainer. The men alleged that he paid them $3,500 to stage the Jan. 29 hate attack, during whih he claimed to have been beaten by two strangers wearing red MAGA hats who put a noose around his neck. Jussie — who is black and gay — also told police the men hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him while telling him “This is MAGA country,” in reference to President Donald Trump‘s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.

EXCLUSIVE: I tracked down surveillance of the Osundairo's buying supplies before "attack" Sources say Jussie Smollet told brothers what to buy. Countless phone calls placed for this. Visited more stores than I wish to admit. @cbschicago https://t.co/GT6h2g6Y9a pic.twitter.com/ULr3UTDe9Q — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 20, 2019

While the members of the grand jury were hearing the case against Jussie, local CBS Chicago news affiliate reporter Charlie De Mar revealed surveillance video of the brothers purchasing items used in the attack — including red baseball caps and black ski masks — at a Chicago hardware store. When he posted the video to Twitter, he wrote, “I tracked down surveillance of the Osundairo’s buying supplies before ‘attack.’ Sources say Jussie Smollett told brothers what to buy. Countless phone calls placed for this. Visited more stores than I wish to admit.”

Jussie’s legal team has maintained all along that he was the victim of a hate attack. “As a victim of a hate crime who has cooperated with the police investigation, Jussie Smollett is angered and devastated by recent reports that the perpetrators are individuals he is familiar with,” lawyers for the star said in a Feb. 16 statement, according to the New York Times. “One of these purported suspects was Jussie’s personal trainer who he hired to ready him physically for a music video. It is impossible to believe that this person could have played a role in the crime against Jussie or would falsely claim Jussie’s complicity.”

If Jussie is found guilty on these felony charges, he faces 1-3 years in prison, along with a possible fine of up to $25,000, former prosecutor and current criminal defense lawyer, Andrew Weisberg, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “A person with a clean record would likely receive a period of probation and may have to pay for the cost of the investigation,” the lawyer added.