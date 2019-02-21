Jordyn Woods Crossed The Girl Code ‘Badly’ After Alleged PDA With Tristan — Relationship Expert

Jordyn Woods violated the unwritten rules of female friendship by allegedly making out with Tristan Thompson, a relationship expert told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

Jordyn Woods definitely crossed a line by allegedly kissing Tristan Thompson. Brian Jory, a PhD, relationship expert and couples counselor, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that even if Jordyn had believed Tristan and Khloe were broken up at the time, she still violated the “girl code” with her alleged make-out session. “I think Jordyn crossed the ‘girl code’ badly because she had lived with Kylie and is deeply connected with Stormi,” Jory told us. “There is a general rule in our culture (completely outside the ‘girl code’) that you do not get sexually involved with those within your own family.”

“This rule is practically universal around the world, and it exists because jealousy and sexual involvement like cheating can be heartbreaking in a family and totally break up a family,” Jory went on to say. “Families come before sex. It’s the way it has to be, or families can’t really exist.” And in terms of how Kylie should approach this situation, Jory believes that Jordyn should lose her “best friend” status. “Kylie should distance herself from Jordyn,” Jory added. “I’m not saying they can’t continue a distant friendship, but for the sake of family loyalty Kylie cannot keep up a BFF with Jordyn. That would be disrespectful of her half-sister, Khloe.”

While Jory feels that Khloe is right to put her foot down when it comes to distancing herself, and the rest of the KarJenners, from Jordyn, he doesn’t think that Woods should excommunicated forever. “Excommunicated is a strong word because it suggests that the family should have no contact whatsoever,” Jory went on to say. “But things will have to cool between the family and Jordyn. Khloe is right to let her family know how much she has been hurt by this, that there are children involved, and to ask her family, respectfully, that they pull in the welcome mat to Jordan. Families have bonds and the bonds of this family are being ripped apart. Hopefully, the family will show their loyalty to Khloe in this.”

“Families come first,” Jory added. “You don’t mess with the loyalty and devotion that families feel for your own sexual pleasure. Family members have to be off limits, and while I understand that Jordyn may not be officially related to Tristan, they are psychologically related. Jordyn should have used more sense than to go where she went with Tristan. Tristan should have had more sense as well.”