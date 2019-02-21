Jinger Duggar Fans Convinced She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2 — Here’s Why

Jinger Duggar teased fans on Feb. 19 with an Instagram picture of her daughter leading some to think she’s pregnant again!

Only seven months after she gave birth to her daughter and first child Felicity Nicole, reality television star and mom Jinger Duggar, 25, has sparked pregnancy rumors again with her latest Instagram picture. Jinger posted a photo of her adorable first-born (wearing her signature bow!) holding a coffee cup – which looked huge with little Felicity holding it! – and fans speculated the picture could mean Jinger’s pregnant again for one specific reason. The coffee that Felicity was holding between her hands, which was likely her mother’s, read “decaf” on the side!

“‘Don’t worry, mom! It’s only decaf,’ 😉” Jinger captioned the cute black-and-white picture of her daughter. The decaf coffee could very well indicate that Jinger is pregnant, since pregnant people are told to avoid caffeine, according to the American Pregnancy Association, due to the potential increase of blood pressure and heart rate with consumption.

Jinger’s post came only a couple of days after she shared a teaser to this week’s episode of her TLC family show Counting On, which chronicled her labor with her first baby! The teaser showed Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vulo, 31, with Jinger about to go into labor – but they had to induce it! Jeremy said there was a complication of the baby’s position, which meant that Jinger wasn’t dilating at the rate she should’ve been. Jinger said in the clip, “I had no energy or strength to continue on.”

We wouldn’t be surprised one bit if Jinger was pregnant with another baby. The Duggars are all about family, and with how much love Jinger has shown to Felicity, we’re sure she wants to spread the love around even more with another child! If Jinger is in fact pregnant, we hope she confirms soon. Either way, pregnant or not – the picture of Felicity is adorable!