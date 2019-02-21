India Love & Black Eyed Peas’ Will.i.am Are ‘#Pretty’ In Pink For Stunning New Music Video

Get ready to dance! Will.i.am & social media superstar, India Love, teamed up for a new music video & HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE premiere. Watch the colorful visual for ‘#Pretty’ here!

Budding star India Love and Black Eyed Peas’ hit-maker will.i.am are about to make your bubble gum pink dreams come true. The two musicians teamed up with the UK-based fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing to release a new single entitled “#Pretty” and it’s SUCH a bop! The vibrant music video features both stars wearing head-to-toe pink as they rock out to their brand new hit. HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE premiere of the video, which is ablaze with pastel pink hues. The upbeat anthem is sure to have you listening on repeat! The video combines India’s love for fashion and music with a digital twist, and her dance moves will captive you the whole way through. The best part? The artists enlisted a TON of influencers for the video. Instagram fanatics will definitely recognize a few familiar faces — Liane V, Jena Frumes, and Candice Craig are all featured in the clip!

Will has been a day one supporter of India’s artistry, and ever since he took her under his wing, she’s been a hit-making machine. “I’ve been recording and releasing music for about a year now, and I continue to develop as an artist,” India tells HollywoodLife. “‘#Pretty’ is the perfect union of the strides I’ve made in music alongside fashion thanks to the guidance of will.i.am.” Will also gushed about the new single, as well as India’s undeniable talent.“India never ceases to amaze me with her evolution as an artist and ‘#Pretty’ is the perfect example of her ability to make music outside of the box,” the rapper told us.

HL also spoke to the man behind the PrettyLittleThing, Umar Kamani, who explained why these two were the perfect musicians to take on the song and video. “I’m incredibly excited to be working with will.i.am and India on this project,” Umar told us. “India is someone who PLT has worked with successfully in the past and when will.i.am discussed a music collaboration with India and PLT, it made complete sense,” he added. What a dream team!

With a stunning new video under her belt, and her Black Eyed Peas mentor at her side, India is set to dominate 2019. As one of the most popular social media influencers in the game, she’s already built herself a loyal following and the sky’s the limit for this star! She may have once made headlines for dating hit-maker Drizzy, but watch out: India is about to land a spot on the A-list herself.