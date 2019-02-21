Glenn Close Is ‘Nervous’ Going Into Oscar Sunday: ‘She Would Love To Win’

Glenn Close nabbed the ‘Best Actress’ honor for her leading role in ‘The Wife’ at the Critics’ Choice Awards, and is hoping to do the same at the Oscars! Here’s what’s different ‘this time around.’

Glenn Close, 71, is ready to finally (and rightfully!) claim an Oscar at the Academy Awards on Feb. 24. She was nominated for the coveted “Best Actress” honor for her titular role in The Wife, in which she plays an unassuming yet wildly talented writer and wife to an author accepting the Nobel Peace Prize. It’s a touchy dynamic that Glenn nailed, which is why she racked up a Golden Globe, SAG Award, Critics’ Choice Movie Award and Satellite Award for “Best Actress” and similar titles at all four shows. Despite her impressive track record, she’s “feeling cutely nervous going into Oscar Sunday,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife! “She would love to win, but knows she’s got some tough competition.

Glenn is up against Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Yalitza Aparicio (Roma) for the “Best Actress” Oscar, so she’s being humble as Sunday approaches. “She hasn’t prepared a speech yet and said she probably won’t, though some close to her are encouraging her to do so,” our source continues. “It’s really cute how nervous she is this time around though!”

But Glenn’s not obsessing over the potential win, even though she’s been patiently waiting for it. The actress is “the most nominated living actor to have never won an Oscar,” The Los Angeles Times reported, after she was previously nominated for her roles in The World According to Garp (1982), The Big Chill (1983), The Natural (1984), Fatal Attraction (1987), Dangerous Liaisons (1988) and Albert Nobbs (2012). “I’ve done without one all these years,” the veteran actress told the newspaper. “I guess now it becomes a badge of honor that I don’t have one.”

But it’s a badge Glenn wouldn’t mind wearing, which is why she’ll do her best to calm her nerves at this upcoming Oscars. “She’s trying not to show it too much, as she really wants to enjoy the night and is trying her best not to think about it too much,” our source tells us. We’re rooting for you, Glenn!