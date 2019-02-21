Coco Austin & Look-Alike Daughter, 3, Rock Matching Swimsuits On Family Vacation

Coco Austin & her daughter Chanel were totally twinning in matching swimsuits on their family vacation! Check out their identical looks here!

Like mother, like daughter! While vacationing in Punta Cana with Ice-T, Coco Austin shared some sweet photos of herself and Chanel, 3, wearing the same exact swimsuit. Not only did the mom-and-daughter pair wear a colorful rainbow swimwear outfit on Feb. 21, Coco and Chanel wore another matching flowery swimsuit on Feb. 20. Seriously, these two couldn’t get any cuter! Check out their matching swimsuits below!

Meanwhile, Ice-T recently stunned fans by sharing a daring photo of Coco. Coco’s husband proudly posted a photo of the model completely topless in bed with Chanel and their English bulldog, Princess Alexus. In addition to the risque photo, Ice-T also shared this sweet caption: “I wake up every morning to 3 girls.”

In an interview with the HollywoodLife Podcast, Coco opened up about how she makes her marriage to Ice-T work. “It’s really cheesy, and it really works, and it’s communication. It really is communication,” Coco told us back in August. “You think there’s some magical word here, but the thing is, you constantly grow no matter what age you are, and if you’re not communicating every day, you’re going to grow away from each other. But, if you’re communicating every single day, and you’re on the same page, you’re going to grow as one.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Coco. In the meantime, check out all of the times Coco has worn matching outfits with Chanel in our gallery above.