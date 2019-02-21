Feel old yet? Christy Carlson Romano is now the proud mother of not just one beautiful baby, but TWO! We’ve got all the details on her exciting news.

Christy Carlson Romano, 34, and her husband Brendan Rooney just welcomed their second child to the world on Feb. 18, she confirmed on Instagram. While it may seem like just yesterday that we were listening to her voice Kim Possible and watching her play Shia LaBeouf‘s brother on Even Stevens and Hilary Duff‘s co-star on Cadet Kelly, she’s’s somehow a mother of two beautiful babies. “Welcome to the world, Sophia Elizabeth Rooney,” Christy wrote. “Born 7lbs 2oz on 2/18 at 1:27 pm. Brendan Rooney, Isabella Rooney and I love you infinitely. We are already marveling at your grace and beauty, just like when your sister was born. We cannot wait to watch our bright shining starts journey down the path of sisterhood together.”

Christy announced that she was expecting in August, walking the red carpet at the Jack Ryan premiere that same day, baby bump and all. “We are so excited, we just can’t keep this a secret any longer!” she said on Instagram. “@thebrendanrooney and I are thrilled to announce that we’re expecting again.” In the sweet shot, Christy and Brendan were sitting in their bed with their daughter sleeping on their laps. Isabella was born in 2016, and she’s super cute. She’s got blonde hair, blue eyes and a sweet smile. ? It’s too early to tell if she looks like her little sis, but what we do know is that Christy has had an insane year that she should be crazy proud of.

Not only did the former Disney star expand her family, but she made strides in her career as well. In August, she was cast in a live-action Kim Possible movie, which premiered earlier this month. “I’m very excited to help usher in the strong, empowered female character I helped bring to life, to a new generation,” she said. “And I’m equally thrilled to see what the original fans think.”

So congrats to Christy and her husband! We’re so excited to watch them take on this new chapter together. Isabella already has her own Instagram account — will this little one be next?