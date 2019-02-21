Cardi B Defends Khloe Kardashian & Slams Haters Who Are ‘Enjoying’ Her Pain: ‘She Learned Her Lesson’

Cardi B’s got Khloe Kardashian’s back. She defended her sister in Okurrrr-ness on Instagram, slamming the cruel people ‘celebrating’ the demise of her relationship with Tristan Thompson. Watch her speech!

She knows that feel. Cardi B, who recently went through a highly-publicized cheating scandal of her own, clapped back at the gross people getting joy out of Khloe Kardashian‘s devastating breakup with Tristan Thompson. Cardi went on Instagram Live to vent about Khloe’s situation, and she did not hold back. Watch below!

“I’m seeing this whole Khloe Kardashian thing where everybody is celebrating that that happened to her. And it’s like, why? I know the Kardashians have done f**ked up sh*t before and everything, but I think karma got to them when the last situation happened to shorty before she gave birth,” Cardi said. She’s referring to Tristan’s first cheating scandal, when the world found out he had been hooking up with multiple women while Khloe was pregnant. “Whatever karma they ‘deserve,’ it already happened. So why do you keep wishing that on a woman? Especially a woman who has a daughter? Why do we wish that on each other?

“We know how it is when a n***a fucks up. We know that our heart shatters in pieces,” she continued. “It feels like your heart is literally bleeding, and you just want to die and you can’t even sleep. You can’t escape it when you’re sleeping because you actually dream about it. It’s mainly the women in the comments. Why do you guys manifest and be happy off of that? She already learned her lesson. Something real f**ked up happened before she gave birth, so why do you keep… I don’t know.. enjoy other people’s pain and misery, knowing how much it hurts when a guy that you’re in love with, especially the father of your child, does something wrong. It’s just so sad.”

Cardi B talking about how people, specifically women, Ned to stop rejoicing in Khloe Kardashians pain. Hmmm what y’all think? #cardiB #KhloeKardashian pic.twitter.com/D2O6r119kX — Darcy on here (@SkinLikeGodiva) February 21, 2019

Cardi nearly divorced husband Offset after she discovered he had been cheating. A lot of work and some groveling later, they’re back together and co-parenting their daughter, Kulture. So yeah, she knows what Khloe’s going through. News that Tristan reportedly cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, broke on February 18. And they’re over, likely for good. Khloe hasn’t spoken out about the split yet, but the rest of the family is going off. Poor Khloe has been through so much!