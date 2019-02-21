Blac Chyna & Soulja Boy Split: Short-Lived Couple Reportedly Ends Romance After Fight Over Tyga

Another relationship has come to an end for Blac Chyna, according to a new report that claims her short-lived romance with Soulja Boy is over! And, her ex, Tyga may have had something to do with it…

Blac Chyna, 30, and Soulja Boy, 28, have split, according to TMZ, which claims the pair couldn’t stop bickering over her ex, Tyga, 29. The short-lived romance started to crumble when Chyna and Soulja got into a “huge argument” over the rapper — who is also the father of her first child, King Cairo, 6 — sources close to the former pair tell the site. During the alleged dispute, Chyna and Soulja began to question the true intentions of their relationship, TMZ reports. The site previously reported that their relationship initially started with intentions to make her ex, Tyga jealous.

While Tyga may have fueled their split, there were other things that played a role. Chyna and Soulja weren’t on the same page, sources say. Soulja was reportedly looking to spend time with Chyna in group settings. Meanwhile, Chyna was looking for more of a relaxed feel, the sources claim — describing it as a “Netflix and chill vibe” that Chyna was looking for. Therefore, she reportedly felt as though Soulja wasn’t prepared to be in a committed relationship.

Nonetheless, TMZ reports that although Chyna and Soulja had their differences, the breakup was amicable. And, get this — The sources claim there’s even a chance that Chyna and Soulja could try the whole relationship thing again in the future.

Chyna and Soulja first sparked romance rumors in early February when they were spotted getting close at a Grammy Awards after party. They were even photographed holding hands at the February 12th bash. After that, the two seemed inseparable — with one notable outing being on Valentine’s Day.

Chyna recently ended another quickie romance with rapper Kid Buu, 30. The former couple ended things after a nasty altercation in Hawaii while they were on vacation together. Chyna was also previously engaged to Rob Kardashian, 31, who she shares a daughter, Dream, 2. with. The two are currently in the midst of a tumultuous custody battle.