Ben Affleck Is Sweet Attentive Dad Holding Hands With Daughter Seraphina, 10

From superhero to super dad! Ben Affleck was spotted on an adorable father-daughter outing with Seraphina on Feb. 21, right after Jennifer Garner revealed how she and Ben raise their kids in the spotlight.

With rehab and a relationship behind him, Ben Affleck, 46, has been prioritizing his kids in these past few months! Most recently, the Batman actor (who’s throwing in his cape for the upcoming 2021 film) was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with his 10-year-old daughter, Seraphina, on Feb. 20. The pair sweetly held hands as they strolled the sidewalk, and Ben took Seraphina to grab ice cream. They even matched with grey outerwear, as Ben wore a loose grey blazer and his daughter rocked a hoodie in the same color. See the adorable photos below!

Ben is often seen enjoying the fresh LA air with Seraphina in addition to his and Jennifer Garner’s two other kids, Violet, 13, and Samuel, 6. That’s especially because Ben’s on after-school duty! The actor was photographed picking up his kids from school on Feb. 1 and Jan. 25, but he often reunites with Jennifer for full family outings. Even though Jennifer and Ben finalized their divorce in Oct. 2018, three years after separating, they don’t let history get in the way of co-parenting. The family of five just attended church in the Pacific Palisades (an LA neighborhood) on Feb. 3, as they often get together for mass. Jennifer had revealed she takes her three kids to Methodist church every Sunday on Good Morning Texas in 2016!

Jennifer and Ben are often photographed with their kids because they’ve learned to ignore the paps. “Something Ben and I used to say to each other all the time is, ‘We have to adapt.’ We were surrounded by paparazzi,” Jennifer told the Wall Street Journal Magazine in an interview published on Feb. 6. “There were so many things you wouldn’t expect. We’d be left alone at Disneyland and then we would be at a park in Santa Monica. But if you love something, you’ll do whatever you need to do.”

Too cute! Jennifer is thrilled that her and Ben are on the same page when it comes to putting their kids first. “As far as Jen is concerned, their kids always come first, and Jen fully supports the steps that Ben is taking to continue being a great father to their children,” a source close to the Camping actress EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, while speaking on Ben’s efforts to stay sober.