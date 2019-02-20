Zendaya’s First Collection With Tommy Hilfiger Revealed — See Her Modeling The Pieces

The wait is over fashionistas! Zendaya’s style collaboration with iconic designer Tommy Hilfiger is finally here and we’ve got the pics to prove it. See her slay in this ‘70s-inspired collection.

Is there anything Zendaya can’t do? The 22-year-old singer-actress-activist has just revealed her first collection with designer Tommy Hilfiger and the clothes are classic pieces that prove the Spider-Man: Homecoming star has an eye for fashion. On Feb. 20 photos of Zendaya modeling the TommyXZendaya line were released and, if you have a thing for the 1970s, these clothes are for you. In the series of pics the actress rocks long layers and eyelash-skimming bangs as she serves classic look after look.

In one photo, Zendaya poses in a long, gold sparkly gown and burgundy platform shoes that wouldn’t look out of place at New York’s iconic Studio 54. In another, she pairs high-waisted flared jeans with a tiny white T-shirt with the Virgo symbol pictured on the front. If your mom (or grandmother) doesn’t have a long, leather-looking vintage burgundy skirt and matching boots that you can wear, you’re in luck. Tommy and Zendaya have got you covered, along with a striped top that goes perfectly with both. You can see the pics of the Spring 2019 collection in our gallery above.

The 1970s vibe is no accident. TommyXZendaya is supposed to emulate the “strong iconic women” of that decade, according to the press release announcing the collection. Tommy and Zendaya’s collaboration will premiere at the TOMMYNOW runway event on March 2nd during Paris Fashion Week.

In October 2018, when their partnership was announced, the 67-year-old designer gushed about working with Zendaya to WWD. “I love to collaborate with people who are passionate about making their dreams a reality and who inspire the next generation to do the same,” Tommy said. “Zendaya has become a global icon, using fashion to make bold statements while always staying true to herself. Our capsule collection will fuse her eclectic style with the Americana spirit of our brand.”

Zendaya agreed, saying, “Fashion is more than just wearing cool clothes. It’s a way to celebrate self-expression and individuality, which is extremely empowering.” On Feb. 19 she gave her 54.2 million Instagram followers a sneak peek of the collection, capturing one photo by writing, “Am I about to flood your timelines with pics of my @tommyhilfiger collection… yes.” One fan spoke for her army of devotees by writing, “We are here for it sis.”