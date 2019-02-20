Blake Schreck: 5 Things To Know About Teresa Giudice’s New Guy Friend

‘RHONJ’ star Teresa Giudice was spotted holding hands with one Blake Schreck! Who is this new mystery man?

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, 46, was caught holding hands with a mystery man and everyone had two questions: 1. What is going on with Joe, Teresa’s husband who is currently in jail? and 2. Who is this guy? Well, after the pair were seen out and about in Miami on Saturday, Feb. 16, everyone raced to identify the good looking man giggling with the RHONJ star, and we have 5 things to know about the mystery man whose name is Blake Schreck!

1. Blake is from New Jersey.

Teresa’s apparent boy toy is from her state! The West Virginia University grad grew up in Totowa, NJ, which is approximately 10 miles from Teresa’s home in Montville Township.

2. Blake is currently in school at NYU to get his Masters in Business Administration.

According to Blake’s LinkedIn, he graduated from WVU in 2014 and entered NYU to get a Masters in Business Administration in 2019. He is due to complete the program in 2021.

3. He is 26 years old.

Teresa is a cougar! Rawr! Blake Schreck is 26 years old, making him 20 years younger than Teresa.

4. Blake’s LinkedIn states he works at VectraCor, but he is also listed as a Sales Associate on a Real Estate Company site.

While Blake’s LinkedIn claims he was a founding member of the tech company VectraCor based in Totowa, he also is listed as a Sales Associate for Leopizzi Real Estate in Woodland, NJ.

5. He and Teresa have been spotted together before!

Teresa and Blake happen to have a history and were spotted together before these photos of the two holding hands hit the press! A source told Us Weekly that the pair were “aggressively flirting” at Big Pink in Miami in December 2018. “Teresa had her hands on his leg,” they explained, adding, “at points, the two had their hands intertwined, and then the man was rubbing her leg in a romantic way.” However, at the time, Teresa’s lawyer told the site James Leonard Jr. that their relationship was platonic, saying, “They are all friends and have all known each other for a significant period of time. It’s a night out with friends, nothing more than that.”