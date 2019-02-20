Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland Share Passionate Kisses In The Snow On Romantic Winter Vacation

Tongue kissing is the hot new PDA trend, as Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland did just that during their intimate trip to Lake Tahoe! See them get extra cozy in the cold.

Who needs extra layers when you can rely on PDA to warm up? Wells Adams, 34, and Sarah Hyland, 28, certainly didn’t look cold(hearted) as they shared kisses at Lake Tahoe, the ski resort town where they recently spent a winter vacation! Sarah shared three Instagram pictures from the trip on Feb. 20, and the first was the most steamy: she touched tongues with Wells! It was very reminiscent of Cardi B and Offset’s “tongue kiss” at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 10…will this be the new “it” thing for couples of 2019? Wells and Sarah were slightly more PG in the next photo, as they shared an innocent peck. The two put their arms around one another in the succeeding shot to take in the magnificent views of the Sierra Nevada Mountains!

“Being annoyingly cute in #laketahoe with @wellsadams 💕 🌹,” Sarah captioned the vacay slideshow. See it below! The Modern Family star and her Bachelorette boo are not strangers to puckering up for the camera, as they love to share their kisses with IG fans. We saw them smooch once again in Sarah’s Valentine’s Day post, which showed them on a different adventure — that time, a hike up a cliff in much less clothing! Wells went shirtless altogether for his V-Day tribute, sharing the sweetest message: “Hey @sarahhyland, will you be my Valentine? I love you +1 more than anything you say.”

Wells and Sarah have yet to leave the honeymoon phase after first meeting right before Sarah’s second kidney transplant in 2017. But don’t mistake their intimate Instagram feeds for intentions to tie the knot ASAP! “I think we’re pretty comfortable in where we are right now,” Wells EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Jan. 2019, while promoting his and Stephanie Pratt’s new podcast, Pratt Cast. “I think that we would both feel weird if we were engaged already, like this early into us moving in with one another.” But he did admit that Sarah’s “the one,” meaning the feeling is mutual (Sarah once said that about the “Bachelor Nation” star in another interview).

When the time is right, don’t expect Wells to lean on his actress girlfriend’s net worth to fund the engagement ring! He was pretty livid when radio hosts Bobby Bones, Lunchbox and Amy Brown suggested that’s what he’d have to resort to, so he set the record straight on his podcast with Brandi Cyrus, Your Favorite Thing. “I will pay for this ring, I promise you. It will come out of my bank account.” We believe you, Wells!