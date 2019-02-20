Tristan Thompson Snuck Women Into Back Room At Party 3 Days Before Alleged Jordyn Hookup: Report

Instead of spending Valentine’s Day with Khloe and True, Tristan Thompson hit up a mansion party in L.A., where he acted flirty and even snuck two women into a private bedroom, according to a new report!

Tristan Thompson’s wandering eye certainly seems to be getting the best of him. The basketball star attended a ‘singles’ party on Valentine’s Day, and he was acting like a single man at the event, according to DailyMail TV. The site reports that the “exclusive” event went down at Jordan Clarkson’s house, and that Khloe Kardashian’s man arrived around 11:30 p.m. “He was flirting and exchanging numbers with girls who came up to him,” Daily Mail’s eyewitness revealed. “He certainly didn’t look like he was with Khloe anymore. He was dancing, flirting, touching, grabbing butts…that kind of thing.”

The witness claimed that Tristan seemed to be paying attention to two girls in particular throughout the night, and said that he and Jordan snuck into a private room with three girls and locked the door behind them at one point. Various people reportedly asked Tristan where Khloe was, but the eyewitness claimed that he just laughed off the questions and did not give an answer. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, that same night, Tristan was spotted partying at the Pineapple Hill Saloon in L.A., as well. Meanwhile, Khloe was right nearby, but was not seen with the 27-year-old.

Three days later, Tristan attended another house party in Los Angeles, where he and Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, were reportedly “all over each other,” according to TMZ. News of Tristan and Jordyn’s alleged tryst — and, inevitably, Khloe/Tristan’s breakup — was first reported on Feb. 19. However, it’s not clear if Khloe also knew about the alleged Valentine’s Day dalliance OR if the pair were already broken up at the time of either of these alleged incidents.

Tristan was also caught being unfaithful to Khloe back in April 2018, just days before the birth of their daughter, True Thompson. After months of working on the relationship, Khloe decided to give Tristan another chance, but if these new cheating rumors turn out to be true, it’s doubtful that she’ll be able to trust him ever again.

HollywoodLife cannot corroborate the details of this new story, but we have reached out to representatives for Tristan, who have not yet responded to comment.