Tristan Thompson Reportedly ‘Admitted’ To Jordyn Woods Scandal After Khloe Confronted Him

Time to fess up! It’s hard to believe that Tristan Thompson would cheat on Khloe Kardashian with family friend Jordyn Woods, but the star himself just may have admitted to the deed, according to a new report.



While we wanted to believe the mind-boggling claims that Tristan Thompson, 27, cheated on Khloe Kardashian, 34, with family friend Jordyn Woods, 21, weren’t true, sadly they just might be. In fact, the professional basketball player himself may have confessed to the crime , a new report claims. “Khloé was told by people who saw Tristan and Jordan making out and told Khloé, and Khloé confronted Tristan and he admitted it was true,” a source told Us Weekly. Hmmm, well, at least it sounds like he didn’t try to lie about it?

That being said, the NBA star might need to get his story straight. The report comes after Tristan tweeted and deleted the statement, “FAKE NEWS,” on Twitter once the story broke. As if that wasn’t confusing enough, even though they were thought to have spent Valentine’s Day apart, the reports of Tristan’s shocking cheating scandal came just two days after he flew into Los Angeles to spend the romantic holiday with Koko and baby True Thompson, says TMZ. The athlete was then said to be seen snuggling with Jordyn at a house party in LA on February 17, according to eyewitnesses who spoke to TMZ. The two were supposedly “all over each other,” and when Khloe found out about it on February 18, she ended things with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, the site reported.

While it appears Jordyn may not be the ride or die friend the Kardashians once thought, they DO have some friends that have their back all the way. Khloe’s BFF, Malika Haqq, borrowed a famous line from a Chris Brown song to shade Jordyn on Instagram! She weighed in after a fan posted a meme of Kylie’s one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, waving her hands as if to say “bye, felicia!” Her comment? “These hoes ain’t loyal,” the pal wrote below the pic. Zing!

This isn’t the first time time we’ve seen Tristan catch flack for cheating. In October of 2017, he was caught on video cheating on Khloe with MULTIPLE women at a hookah lounge in Washington, DC! Footage from the encounter shows him motorboating one of the women and making out with the other. The video evidence surfaced just days before poor Khloe gave birth to True in April 2018. He was also spotted going into an NYC hotel with another woman right before Khloe had their baby. Here’s to hoping that this is the LAST straw for Khloe in this saga.