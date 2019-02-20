While the cat’s away…As Joe Giudice remains locked up before his eventual deportation, Teresa Giudice was spotted having a blast with a younger man in Miami. What’s going on?

Uh-oh. Does this mean Teresa Giudice, 46, has already bid her husband, Joe Giudice, 46, farewell? As Joe was serving the last month of his jail sentence for fraud – before he’s deported back to his native land of Italy – the Real Housewives Of New Jersey star was spotted living her best life in Miami. Teresa wasn’t alone, as Radar Online reports she attended a Feb. 16 charity event at the Coral Gables Country club with a man reportedly named Blake Schreck. This New Jersey realtor, who is 20 years her junior, couldn’t keep his hands to himself. In photos — which you can see here — he and Teresa are packed on the PDA. HollwoodLife.com has reached out for a comment on the pictures.

“They looked really into each other,” a “spywitness” told Radar. The couple reportedly left the club after the event. Teresa, Blake, and pals then, according to Radar, hit up the SLS LUX hotel, but only stayed for 30 minutes. They then reportedly took an Uber to a Miami condo where Teresa was staying for the weekend. This might not be the first time these two have had a secret rendezvous, as a source told Us Weekly that Teresa was “aggressively flirting with and pursuing a man in his early 20s” at Big Pink in Miami on New Year’s Eve 2018. “At points, the two had their hands intertwined, and then the man was rubbing her leg in a romantic way.”

Teresa’s lawyer told Us that she was having “a night out with friends” and there was nothing more to these rumors. Speaking of her lawyer, one of the Giudices’ lawyers spoke about the rumors that Teresa plans to divorce Joe before his deportation. “The only lawyers Teresa is talking to are her husband’s immigration lawyers and those conversations are about bringing Joe home where he belongs,” the lawyers said at the time, though the report didn’t specifically name the family lawyer. So, if Teresa wasn’t talking divorce before, maybe she is now?

She reportedly said that if their legal team can’t save Joe from deportation, she would not follow her husband back to Italy. Supposedly, Teresa revealed during the RHONJ season 9 reunion taping that she and Joe will go their separate ways if he has to leave the country. Fans will have to tune in to see. The first part of the three-part special begins airing Feb. 20 at 9 PM ET on Bravo.