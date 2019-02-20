‘Survivor’ Premiere: A Bitter Cast-Off Is Given New Hope Thanks To The ‘Edge Of Extinction’

Four returning players and 14 new contestants make up the cast for ‘Survivor: Edge of Extinction,’ and they were off and running right away during the Feb. 20 premiere! Here’s what went down.

Kelley Wentworth, Joe Anglim, Aubry Bracco and David Wright are back for another shot at $1 million on Survivor: Edge of Extinction, along with 14 first-time players. To start the game, the tribes are split into two tribes: Joe and Aubry are on Kama, while Kelley and David are on Manu. The game starts right away, as the tribes get two minutes to transfer as many items as possible from one main boat onto their smaller boats. Whatever they’re able to get onto their boat will be theirs to bring to camp.

Right off the bat, Kelley works hard to secure an alliance by genuinely getting to know the other players on her tribe. We also get introduced to Manu tribe member, Wendy, who immediately opens up to various tribe members about her Tourette’s. Meanwhile, Joe tries to fly more under the radar so he doesn’t emerge as an immediate threat like the other times he’s played. However, he has some trouble doing so, considering all his fellow tribe members are looking to him for guidance at camp. Of course, there’s a secret advantage right away, and Ron from the Kama tribe finds it. He uses his clue to find the envelope, which includes THREE advantages he can choose from — but he has to use it before the third tribal council.

At Kama, Eric and Gavin quickly form an alliance, and decide they want to make SURE a returning player doesn’t win. They agree to keep Joe around for a little bit so he can shield them from coming off as threats, but Aubry quickly becomes a target. Then, at Manu, Reem, Keith and Wendy do some bonding in the water, and the rest of the tribe bands together to form somewhat of an alliance against them.

Kama wins the immunity challenge, and a reward of flint along with it, which means Manu is going to tribal council and bringing nothing back to camp. Reem and Wendy are worried Lauren and Kelley are getting too close, and they start pushing Rick to help them get rid of one of the women. Even though Keith is close with Reem and Wendy, he’s worried about being associated with them, and fills other tribe members in on the ambush. A majority of the tribe members want to keep the tribe strong, though, and decide to target Reem, who they view as a weaker player.

Wendy approaches David and “Wardog” to beg them not to vote out her ally, Reem, which begins to make “Wardog” a bit weary of Wendy. Now, he wants to go after her instead. Meanwhile, Reem vows to go down without a fight when she hears she’s on the chopping block. At tribal council, Reem immediately expresses her annoyance at the fact that her name was brought up. She accuses the tribe of age discrimination for assuming she’s “not strong” just because she’s older, and a few players admit she came off as a little “too much” at camp by over-playing the ‘motherly’ role. In the end, all the players aside from Reem and Wendy split their votes between the women, and Reem is ultimately voted out.

After being voted out, Reem is introduced to the Edge of Extinction: She is given the choice to hop on a boat and sail into the unknown for a chance to get back in the game, or pack it in and head home. What they don’t know yet — but Jeff Probst teased to viewers before the season started — is that the Edge of Extinction will push Survivor players to the limit and test them more than ever before.

Reem decides to give the game another go, and with only a torch to guide her, she’s taken to a new, completely remote island all by herself. Will she be able to stick it out?! We’ll have to wait and see!