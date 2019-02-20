Pink Delivers Show-Stopping Performance At 2019 BRIT Awards With A Medley Of Her Best Hits

On the same day she was honored at the 2019 BRIT Awards, Pink took to the stage with a compilation of her most iconic hits – & nailed it! See her jaw-dropping performance here!

What a way to close the show! Pink, 39, may not be a UK native, but she still brought her big-time energy to one of the nation’s hottest award shows. The songstress took the stage at the 2019 BRIT Awards, and slayed with a stunning medley of all her best songs. As always, the singer mesmerized with her stage show, as she belted out all her iconic songs to perfection! While Pink started off the performance with her latest, “Walk Me Home,” the singer didn’t wait long to turn up the heat. She was soon flying high from the ceiling in a red, feathery ensemble. Of course, the performance included actual fire, as the song choice switched to her tune, “Just Like Fire.” Pink then belted out her soulful 2012 single, “Just Give Me A Reason,” which included a gospel choir and a surprise appearance by Bastille. Pink pulled out all the stops!

The action didn’t stop there. The singer then whipped out a rendition of “Try,” which included a gorgeous display of starry visuals behind her. Then, the musician switched up her outfit once again while she belted out “What About Us,” in a sparkling bodysuit with a black and white robe on top. With dozens of dancers behind her, this was really one for the books! The moving performance ended with Pink and her dancers holding up candles as the crowd roared with applause!

Not only is Pink performing at this year’s show, but she’s receiving one very special award! The star is being honored with the Outstanding Contribution To Music award, and she’s the very first non-British artist to ever receive the prize. No big deal! Pink is receiving the award in recognition of her chart-topping ­success that spans two decades in the U.K., according to Billboard. Well deserved, Pink! When she took to the stage to accept the prize, she donned a velvet gold cape to deliver her heartfelt speech, thanking fans, friends, and her record label.

Pink joined a star-studded list of BRIT Awards performers including Little Mix, George Ezra, Jorja Smith, and The 1975! Plus, Calvin Harris will team up with Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Rag’n’Bone Man for a compilation of his best hits.