Meghan Markle & Serena Williams Have Girls’ Night Out After NYC Baby Shower

Meghan Markle, 37, is living it up in New York City! The Duchess of Sussex, who’s seven months pregnant, enjoyed a baby shower in the Big Apple thanks to her close friends’ party planning skills on Feb. 19, and the fun rolled into the night. She was spotted en route to The Polo Bar, a Ralph Lauren restaurant, as was close friend and tennis icon Serena Williams, 37. They twinned in dark duster coats — Meghan specifically wore a navy coat by Victoria Beckham and pointed boots by Tamara Mellon. Serena opted for a black coat with a pink plaid design running down the sides of the arms, and black combat boots. They stayed at the high-profile restaurant for three hours until returning to their Upper East Side hotel, The Mark, according to Daily Mail. The staff at The Polo Bar said they have “no comment” when asked about the dinner date.

They weren’t alone, as fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney, Suits co-star Abigail Spencer and the SoHo House global membership director Markus Anderson tagged along for the dinner outing. The latter of the group was reportedly the man responsible for setting up the blind date between Meghan and Prince Harry in 2016! Everyone’s clamoring to hang out with Meghan, as the royal member is in town for five days (she arrived on Feb. 18).

Meghan hid her baby bump for her trip to The Polo Bar, but put it on prominent display right before her baby shower on Tuesday! It was just one of many times we’ve been granted glimpses of the Duchess of Sussex’s bun in the oven, as she also recently showed off her growing baby bump underneath an all-white ensemble at the Natural History Museum in London on Feb. 12.

