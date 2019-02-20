Madison Beer Wears Daring, Sheer Dress At The BRIT Awards — See Pics

She definitely knows how to make an entrance! Singer Madison Beer went all out for her BRIT Awards look, and she nailed it! See her super sexy red carpet outfit below!

WOW! Madison Beer, 19, rocked a lingerie-inspired look to the 2019 BRIT Awards on Feb. 20. The sheer dress was completely transparent, especially over her legs, and showed off her underwear. The see-through dress was a daring choice, but when you look that good, why not? See more of the best dressed stars at the BRIT Awards in the gallery attached above — Dua Lipa, Emma Bunton and more all looked so good on the carpet!

Madison made sure all eyes were on her outfit by keeping her hair and makeup pretty subtle and subdued. Her hair was pulled into a sleek and chic top knot. Her skin was very dewy and fresh but she rocked a dramatic cat eye liner. Her lips were pink and pouty. She skipped a necklace, but instead wore gorgeous diamond hoop earrings. She wore a delicate bracelet and a couple of rings, but really let her dress be the star of her look.

She looked super tall in this chain-link dress thanks to her mile-long legs. In reality, the star is only 5 feet, 5 inches tall! It’s all about dressing for your body!

This shimmering, sheer dress is so perfect for a music awards show! I always think people take more risks at a show like the Grammys or BRITs, rather than the Golden Globes or Oscars, where stars seem to be more traditional and conservative. It’s fun to see such a sexy look on the red carpet!