Little Mix Are Pitch Perfect In Pink For Red Hot BRITs Performance Of ‘Woman Like Me’

Little Mix nailed their performance of ‘Woman Like Me’ at the 2019 BRIT Awards in London on February 20! The group, who was joined by Ms. Banks, stunned in pink outfits as they danced all over the stage inside the O2 Arena!

Little Mix kicked off the first half of performances at the 2019 BRIT Awards, and they did not disappoint! The group — made up of Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards — performed their chart-topping hit, “Woman Like Me” and had the crowd on their feet. The track, which features Nicki Minaj, was given a bit of a remix during the performance. Rapper Ms Banks joined Little Mix onstage for a portion of the song, instead of Minaj. Watch their performance, below!

The girl group coordinated their sultry stage outfits, with each member wearing their own version of hot pink latex looks. From Perrie’s garters, to Jesy’s one-piece, to Jade’s thigh-baring cut-out sweats, and Leigh-Anne’s pink top that showed off her amazing abs — Little Mix looked stunning from head-to-toe.

As for whole else will perform at the annual show? — Calvin Harris will take the stage for a highly anticipated performance, which will feature appearances from his collaborators Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Rag’n’Bone Man. And, it’s safe to assume that the Scottish DJ will likely include the tracks, “Promises”, “One Kiss” and “Giant” on his set list. Other performances include George Ezra, Jorja Smith, The 1975 and Pink, who will close the show, after she’s honored with the award for Outstanding Contribution to Music.

It’s a big night for Little Mix, as the they’re nominated for British Group — an award that has never been won by a girl group, ever. They’re up against The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, and Years & Years. Little Mix is also nominated for British Artist Video of the Year for their hit “Woman Like Me”, featuring Nicki Minaj.

This year's BRITs — inside the iconic O2 Arena in London — will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall for his second time as the show's MC. The Fresh Meat star had the gig in 2018.