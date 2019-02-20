Little Mix Shuts Down The Red Carpet With Thigh-High Slits At BRIT Awards — See Dresses

The fab four looked super sexy at the BRIT Awards on Feb. 20. See their flawless fashion on the red carpet of the major awards show below!

All four girls of Little Mix looked so pretty at the BRIT Awards, on Feb. 20. Held live from the famed O2 Arena in London, it was one of the biggest nights in music. Jade Thirlwall wore a gorgeous sheer white sparkly dress with a white bodysuit underneath. The gown had a thigh-high slit and looked fantastic on her! Her hair was down in soft waves. She not only posed with Little Mix, but also with her boyfriend Jed Elliott. They even shared a few kisses for the camera!

Perrie Edwards looked gorgeous in a blue satin gown with a strapless corset top. Her hair was down, slicked back away from her face with a ton of body and texture. Leigh-Anne Pinnock looked flawless in a two piece emerald green satin look. The criss crossed halter top showed off her toned abs, and the skirt featured a thigh-high slit! Her hair was in gorgeous curls, in a center part. Jesy Nelson skipped showing her leg in a thigh-high slit, instead flaunting much more with a sheer lace dress!

Little Mix is nominated for two BRIT Awards. They are nominated for Best British Group, as well as Best British Artist Video of the Year for their song “Woman Like Me,” which features Nicki Minaj. Little Mix performed at the show, alongside London rapper Ms Banks. They took the stage in coordinated pink leather outfits. Other performances included Calvin Harris with Dua Lipa, and Sam Smith. Jess Glynne will hit the stage with H.E.R. The 1975, George Ezra, Jorja Smith and Pink will also perform!